We did it! Mums raise £70,000 for new village playground

From left Aleksandra Hyett-Goszczynska, Rosanna Kellingray, Charlotte Wyeld, Laura Dorris and Evie Timm at the old playground in Barford - Credit: Rosanna Kellingray

A village's new £70,000 playground will be opened in style on Saturday.

Mums in Barford, near Norwich, spent more than a year raising the money to replace tired equipment at the village playing fields off Chapel Street.

Children will get to play on it for the first time at a special social which begins at 2pm.

This will be followed by a charity football match, and an evening bar, food and band at the village hall.

Similar events - known as Barford Socials - have become part of village life over the last few years.

The fundraising bid was led by Rosanna Kellingray, Charlotte Wyeld, Laura Dorris and Aleksandra Hyett-Goszczynska, who all have young children at Barford Primary School.

Mrs Kellingray said: “We first got together at Christmas after we decided something needed to be done, the old play area was so awful.

"The play equipment was about 25 years old, broken and becoming dangerous.

"We wanted to provide a much bigger and better play facility, suitable for a wider age range and for those less physically able. It's been a mammoth task.

"Without doubt, our community will be revitalised by the new facilities. The children are so excited to finally get to play on the equipment on Saturday. Thank you to our funders and local people for helping make this happen."

Children at the primary school were asked what they'd like to see in the playground. Climbing was a popular response.

Two of them will be selected to perform the official opening - and have the first go on the equipment - on Saturday afternoon.

The new playground also has equipment for less mobile children including a special swing and speaking tubes.

Funding was secured from Biffa Award, The National Lottery Community Fund, Alan Boswell Insurance, Aviva, Barford and Wramplingham Parish Council and from various local fundraising events.