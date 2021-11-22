News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Otters could be on the move in sanctuary's plans for new pool

Author Picture Icon

Chris Bishop

Published: 11:11 AM November 22, 2021
An otter keeping cool at the Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary. Picture: Ian Burt

One of the otters at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary. - Credit: Ian Burt

A family of otters could be off to a new home at a seaside attraction.

Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary has applied for planning permission to build a new pool and enclosure for the creatures at its Seagate Road site.

In a planning statement, it says the space where the animals currently live is now needed to care for seals.

It says that new veterinary regulations in connection with the way rescued wild seals are kept while they undergo treatments means they can no longer share a pool with domesticated seals.

"The existing otter enclosure, which was formerly a pool, now has to be returned to being a pool for the wild seals," it says.

"This application relates to the relocation of the existing otter enclosure to the front of the site.

"The site area is currently used as a children’s play area with a timber feature pirate ship. The timber ship is reaching the end of its life and the space has been identified as being suitable for the creation of an otter enclosure."

Most Read

  1. 1 Four teenage cyclists struck by a van that failed to stop
  2. 2 'Absolutely devastated' - Norwich restaurant broken into day after opening
  3. 3 Revealed: The area of Norfolk where homes are at higher risk of flooding
  1. 4 Horsebox covered in parking tickets left abandoned in car park
  2. 5 North Norfolk clothing brand gets 'insane' reaction for new Norwich shop
  3. 6 Jailed this week: Disgraced teachers, drug dealers and rapists
  4. 7 Seaside shop couple retiring after more than 40 years
  5. 8 Woman in Sainsbury's stuns shopper with poignant act of kindness
  6. 9 'Ethan will be greatly missed' - tributes to teen who died in cycle crash
  7. 10 Plans submitted over bid to introduce parking charges at Roman Fort

A decision is expected in the New Year.

Hunstanton News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Norfolk Railway Olivia Colman

Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Marlingford Road property in Easton, subject of a high court case

Planning and Development

Single storey extension branded 'flagrant abuse of planning system'

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
police investigations Higher Drive Lowestoft

Teenage cyclist dies after collision with van

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
CAPTION; Photos of Burnham Market for a story about Capitals Gains Tax on Second Homes. Pic shows a

Data

House prices in Norfolk increase by up to 70pc in some areas

Maja Anushka

Logo Icon