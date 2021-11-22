Otters could be on the move in sanctuary's plans for new pool

One of the otters at Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary. - Credit: Ian Burt

A family of otters could be off to a new home at a seaside attraction.

Hunstanton Sea Life Sanctuary has applied for planning permission to build a new pool and enclosure for the creatures at its Seagate Road site.

In a planning statement, it says the space where the animals currently live is now needed to care for seals.

It says that new veterinary regulations in connection with the way rescued wild seals are kept while they undergo treatments means they can no longer share a pool with domesticated seals.

"The existing otter enclosure, which was formerly a pool, now has to be returned to being a pool for the wild seals," it says.

"This application relates to the relocation of the existing otter enclosure to the front of the site.

"The site area is currently used as a children’s play area with a timber feature pirate ship. The timber ship is reaching the end of its life and the space has been identified as being suitable for the creation of an otter enclosure."

A decision is expected in the New Year.