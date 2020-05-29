Search

Air ambulance reveals new medical director

PUBLISHED: 11:51 29 May 2020 | UPDATED: 11:51 29 May 2020

Dr Victor Inyang has been announced as the new medical director of the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Picture EAAA

A well-known doctor is the new medical director of the region’s air ambulance trust, taking over from the man he spent his early medical career learning from.

Dr Victor Inyang has been part of the East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) team for 16 years, and takes over from Alastair Wilson who is retiring after a medical career spanning more than three decades.

Dr Inyang, an emergency medicine consultant, has spent a lot of his career working at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and Ipswich Hospital, first starting with EAAA in 2004.

The new medical director said he would look to continue the air ambulance’s work on training and increasing patient survival rates, while steering the charity towards providing a 24/7 helicopter emergency medical service for the first time.

Dr Inyang said: “I know I’m joining a finely tuned orchestra that requires a conductor to continue producing a harmonious working environment, and the delivery of first-class clinical care to our patients and the community.

“I’m looking forward to working with these excellent teams to continue to get the best results for our patients and looking ahead to when we become a 24/7 service.”

Retiring medical director Mr Wilson helped found the London Air Ambulance in 1989 and was made an OBE for his work on the frontline during the 7/7 bombings in 2005.

The retiring medical director looked back on his last seven years in charge after taking on the role in 2013.

Among the key changes made was adapting the role of the paramedic aboard the helicopter from offering pilot support to working in the back with the team’s doctor.

Mr Wilson said: “Victor is absolutely brilliant and I’m very excited for him, and for what he will bring to EAAA. He is clinically excellent, a great teacher and also has a very good understanding of EAAA and its charitable objectives.”

Patrick Peal, chief executive of EAAA, said: “Victor is already very hands-on when it comes to training and supporting our medical teams and helping us to be evidence-based in our approaches. We’re naturally very sad to be saying goodbye to Alastair, who has been absolutely brilliant at developing the clinical excellence of EAAA over the last six years, but we are also delighted to welcome Victor to the executive team, to carry on Alastair’s legacy.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

