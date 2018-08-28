New Lidl planned for King’s Lynn

Ldl is set up to build a new store in Lynn Picture: Mark Bullimore Archant Norfolk 2015

Store giant Lidl is planning to build a new supermarket on the outskirts of King’s Lynn.

Land at Morston Point, off Scania Way on the Hardwick Industrial estate, was given outline planning permission for a mixed retail development in 2015.

It included a supermarket, DIY superstore, garden centre, family pub, hotel, drive-through restaurant and car showroom, along with roads and car parks.

Now Lidl looks set to be one of the first brands to move onto the site. It has applied to develop land close to the junction of Scania Way and the main A149 coast road.

It has applied to build a 1,700 sqm store similar to the new branch it opened in Heacham earlier this year.

A separate developer has also tabled plans for a drive-through restaurant on behalf of an as-yet un-named food firm on land next door.