Mother of four launches new honesty library in Norfolk village

A mother from Hethersett has set up an honesty library in a Norfolk village to encourage people to share their favourite books with strangers.

Penny Brown, from Hethersett, launched the tiny library on Wednesday night, with a trove of books ready to be borrowed from the cabinet opposite the village hall on Back Lane.

The honesty librarian said she hoped people would engage with the scheme by borrowing and donating and that children’s books in particular were welcome.

A sign on the library reads: “This book swap belongs to everyone, anyone may use it and all the books are free. You do not need to leave a book to take a book, please help yourself.”

The mother-of-four created the library from a disused rabbit hutch and batch of green paint, which she said was now all over her house as well as the shelves.

Find out more about the scheme via the Hethersett Book Swap Facebook page.