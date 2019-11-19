Search

Advanced search

New homes bid for Broads village fed up with 'executive developments'

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 19 November 2019

A planning application has been submitted for 46 homes in Martham Picture: Google Maps.

A planning application has been submitted for 46 homes in Martham Picture: Google Maps.

Archant

People can have their say on a bid for 46 new homes in a Broads village.

Letters have dropped on doormats across Martham asking for views on the application - part of a larger one for 144 dwellings which already has outline permission.

Paul Hooper, chairman of Martham Parish Council, said: "All 46 are affordable homes which is exactly what the village needs. We do not need more executive developments.

"Yarmouth has a basic problem in that it has water on three sides. Martham has schools, reasonable transport links, pubs and shops.

You may also want to watch:

"But it is getting to the stage where there is too much development.

"Most people are saying enough is enough.

"You can only impose so much on a community and we have taken well over our fair share."

Mr Hooper said permission existed for around 500 homes in various stages of development which if built would see Martham grow by 30pc.

The 46 are on land south of Repps Road with access via Rising Way. The other 98 will be accessed by a new roundabout, Mr Hooper said.

People have until December 10 to respond.

Related articles

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Hospital admits it cannot afford private referrals as grandmother’s operation is cancelled

Dereham grandmother Betty Battelley is one of 131 patients whose surgery has been cancelled after Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital ran out of private sector funding. Picture: Archant

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

‘People think age gap relationships don’t work’

Amelia and Ben met at work.

Most Read

Norfolk golf club to close and become pay and play course

Larry Rowe, the managing director of Costessey Park Golf Club which is to close its members club and switch to a pay and play course in the new year. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Two Norfolk gastropubs named among best in the UK

Owner Ivor Braka, right, with chef Stuart Tattersall, and general manager, Simone Tattersall, at the Gunton Arms. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

WATCH: Motorist caught on camera driving wrong way up slip road on NDR

Video of car being driven wrong way on NDR at Postwick. PIC: From video by Neil Remnant.

Man kept bag of rocks in car to throw at 100 vehicles

Aaron Hurley, who was sentenced at Norwich Crown Court to a three-year community order with a requirement to receive mental health treatment during this period Photo: BBC Look East/PA Wire

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Cavalier’ brewery founder jailed for fraud

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich Italian restaurant reaches top spot on TripAdvisor

Saporita Norwich owners Veronica Iapichino and her mum Patrizia Buoso are celebrating after ranking top on TripAdvisor Credit: Louisa Baldwin

Riverside pub to reopen with new landlords

The Gibraltar Gardens in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Owner’s disbelief after man steals bread roll from fish and chip shop

A bread roll was allegedly stolen from My Plaice Fish and Chips in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

7 classic Christmas films showing at Norwich cinemas

Elf is one of the Christmas films showing in Norwich cinemas. Credit: New Line Cinema/Out Now
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists