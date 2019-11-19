New homes bid for Broads village fed up with 'executive developments'

People can have their say on a bid for 46 new homes in a Broads village.

Letters have dropped on doormats across Martham asking for views on the application - part of a larger one for 144 dwellings which already has outline permission.

Paul Hooper, chairman of Martham Parish Council, said: "All 46 are affordable homes which is exactly what the village needs. We do not need more executive developments.

"Yarmouth has a basic problem in that it has water on three sides. Martham has schools, reasonable transport links, pubs and shops.

"But it is getting to the stage where there is too much development.

"Most people are saying enough is enough.

"You can only impose so much on a community and we have taken well over our fair share."

Mr Hooper said permission existed for around 500 homes in various stages of development which if built would see Martham grow by 30pc.

The 46 are on land south of Repps Road with access via Rising Way. The other 98 will be accessed by a new roundabout, Mr Hooper said.

People have until December 10 to respond.