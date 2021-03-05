News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Plan for 12 new homes in Broads village

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 12:19 PM March 5, 2021   
There are plans to build 12 homes off Willow Way in Ludham. The development would include a footpath to School Road at this point. 

There are plans to build 12 homes off Willow Way in Ludham. The development would include a footpath to School Road at this point.

A developer is again bidding to build 12 homes on agricultural land in a north Norfolk village, after a previous attempt failed in 2017.

The plan - which has been changed since the earlier application - is for a mix of house types to build around a patch of open space on a 1.3 hectare (3.2 acre) plot off Willow Way in Ludham in the Norfolk Broads. 

The plans include footpath access to nearby School Road.

North Norfolk District Council's development committee is due to consider the plans on March 11, and officers have recommended they be approved.

But the recommendation for approval comes with a caveat that the developers pay £195,000 under a Section 106 obligation in lieu of making three of the homes 'affordable', and an extra £6,518 for allotments, £5,600 for play enhancement, £13,241 for parks and £2,450 for 'visitor impact mitigation'.  

The earlier application was refused because it was considered too dense, would detract from views of a Grade 1-listed church, and would not have benefited the public. 

