Company behind the EDP's most bizarre adverts could have its site demolished

An advert from the Bagman of Cantley which appeared in the EDP.

The home of a Norfolk business behind some of the most bizarre adverts to ever appear in the EDP could be demolished and replaced with housing.

An advert from the Bagman of Cantley which appeared in the EDP.

The Bagman of Cantley has been providing packaging materials from its site at The Old Granary in Lingwood for more than 40 years.

But plans have now been lodged to demolish the company's unit and secure permission for up to nine new homes on Station Road.

The firm, which is still in operation, became well-known locally in the 1970s and 80s for its entertaining advertisements in the Eastern Daily Press.

At the time, the company's late founder Charles Groth took to the paper's miscellaneous column to get people talking as part of an unusual marketing campaign.

An advert from the Bagman of Cantley which appeared in the EDP.

And, according to the company's website, it worked - with readers calling to find out what they were all about.

Mr Groth's initial submissions included:

- Bagman of Cantley never uses daddy's electric razor to shave all the hair off people's basset hounds

- Bagman of Cantley doesn't throw apples at lorry drivers

- Bagman of Cantley wouldn't brush his football boots over Ingrid's Shredded Wheat

- Bagman of Cantley doesn't show daddy's magazines to Angela and Lucinda

His adverts which later appeared in the paper were just as bizarre.

In one, a magistrate sentences a defendant to six months in prison for buying bags without checking the price with the Bagman of Cantley.

In the advert, the defendant's solicitor argues: "That's not against the law, m'lord", to which the magistrate replies: "You are a gentleman and a scholar sir. Next case."

New plans submitted to Broadland District Council for the company's site in Lingwood state the proposed properties would be "starter homes" and would consist of six houses and three bungalows.

The plans say the existing unit used by the company is in a "very poor state of repair" and require extensive building works.

A spokesperson for The Bagman of Cantley insisted it was still "business as usual".

While now based in Lingwood, the company started its life in Cantley in the 1970s.

- The company's old adverts were found through Archant's Local Recall project