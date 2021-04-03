Countdown to opening of giant gym

Published: 12:00 PM April 3, 2021

Ross Hanrahan and Jack Kempton are set to open their new gym in Brandon on April 12. - Credit: Emily Thomson

Gym owners are hoping their new facility will become a hub in the community, as more than 500 people have pre-registered in the run-up to its opening.

The countdown is on until Lynx Fitness officially opens its doors in Brandon.

The new gym, located on Wimbledon Avenue, London Road Industrial Estate, has been built by best friends and ex-military men, Ross Hanrahan and Jack Kempton, following the success of their first business in New Market.

After weeks of hard work renovating the new site, Mr Hanrahan said it was finally starting to come together and they could not wait to open on April 12.

The 29-year-old said: “We are about 10 days away from opening and the support we have had has been amazing

“Brandon needs this. It has big supermarkets, there are plenty of shops. You have all sort of people who visit the area because of Brandon Country Park and Thetford Forest, but there are no gyms in the area. There is a small leisure centre but it isn’t a proper independent gym.

“There is nothing out here which is a hub for the community. We look at fitness as a social aspect as well as physical and mental health - it’s a great place to catch up with your friends and socialise.

“So, it’s good to be able to provide that service on a large scale. It’s four times the size of anything we have done before.”

The gym will include a studio for classes, an area for cardio, strength and conditioning and a functional area for CrossFit style training.

There will also be a café - which will be run by Mr Kempton’s partner.

But under the government restrictions heading out of lockdown, the café will not be in operation until the end of May.

So far, 560 people have pre-registered and Mr Hanrahan said he was expecting more once they were up and running.

He added: “We are so excited to open. If you spoke to my 16-year-old self, my goal was to have my own gym by the time I was 30. I’m 29 now and I have three. It is pretty amazing to be honest.

“The fact that we have been able to do this and in a middle of a pandemic and the whole community want to get involved. It’s fantastic.”

