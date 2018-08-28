New escape room could be open in Norwich city centre by Christmas

Alasdair Willett outside the escape room at Norwich Guildhall. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

A new escape room, set to take players on a trip through Norwich’s underground history, could be open in time for Christmas.

Tom Gaskin, venue manager at KindaKafe. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Tom Gaskin, venue manager at KindaKafe. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

History Mystery has joined forces with charity The Missing Kind, which is based on Castle Meadow in the city centre, to launch its fourth escape room, with ones already open at Blickling Church, the Guildhall and below the Museum of Norwich.

The game, which the teams hope will be up and running underneath the charity’s KindaKafe by Christmas, will be themed around Norwich’s subterranean history, using stories from its network of tunnels and chalk mines.

Alasdair Willett, managing director of History Mystery, said: “It’s a fantastic and unusual space, and fits with what we do, so it seemed a great opportunity to team up. We get to create an amazing new history escape, and the charity benefits too.

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

“The space is effectively a hidden street under Castle Meadow with lots of subterranean history in Norwich. There are plenty of facts and myths from the city’s history, going back to buried treasure, forward to more modern times when a bus ended up in the street and the endless rumours of tunnels connected to the castle.”

Players will be faced with an archeological dig, where they will be tasked with rescuing a city historian - who appeared in History Mystery’s first game - who has disappeared.

Mr Willett said reaction to the escape games had been hugely positive, with the company’s focus on accurate history as well as fun becoming its selling point.

“We are the only game company that has expertise in heritage,” he said. “We take the history very seriously and they are real stories. I think we have hit a winning formula, and we are constantly looking for new opportunities to tell historic stories through amazing escape games.”

The Missing Kind, which aims to inspire kindness in communities and business, will receive part of the ticket fees from the game.

Tom Gaskin, the charity’s venue manager, said tours of the café’s undercroft had proved hugely popular, and said the escape room was a great opportunity for the charity.

“We wanted to give people a reason to come through here and use the space creatively,” he said. “People really love the games so this is a fantastic opportunity.”

He said guided tours of the undercroft would still run on Mondays and weekday mornings.