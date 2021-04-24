Play area revamped and reopened after closure for safety reasons

Published: 12:41 PM April 24, 2021

New equipment at the Grebe Drive play area in Chedgrave, near Loddon. - Credit: Saffron Housing Trust

A play area which had been closed for safety reasons can be used by children once again after repair work was paid for by a grant.

The Grebe Drive play area in Chedgrave, near Loddon, had to be shut off as equipment needed replacing.

To pay for the work needed, the parish council raised money through community fundraising and also secured donations from local businesses and a grant from Saffron Housing Trust.

New equipment at the Grebe Drive play area in Chedgrave, near Loddon. - Credit: Saffron Housing Trust

The play area has now reopened after the revamp.

Chedgrave Parish Council chair Colin Gould said: "The parish council is pleased to see the new play area being so well used and is very grateful to all of the individuals and organisations who have helped fund and deliver the project."

The play area work was one of 13 local projects funded by Saffron.

New equipment at the Grebe Drive play area in Chedgrave, near Loddon. - Credit: Saffron Housing Trust

The firm's community foundation manager Emilie Hildreth said: "The updated play area is a great improvement that we were really pleased to be able to help fund."