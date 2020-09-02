‘Every cloud has a silver lining’: new town church leader upbeat despite coronavirus

The Rev Can Paul Cubitt (left) and the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick, Bishop of Lynn Picture: Evelyn Speed Archant

A Norfolk rector is feeling positive about his new role despite the coronavirus restrictions that are still in place.

Paul Cubitt, 55, from Dereham is the new rector of the Dereham and District team ministry.

Mr Cubitt, who was previously at North Walsham, will be responsible for eight parishes.

He was inducted on August 24 to the ministry by the Bishop of Lynn, the Rt Rev Jonathan Meyrick. Due to restrictions, the service was invite-only for 100 people, who were all made to wear face masks.

Mr Cubitt and his wife, Clare have moved into the rectory and will now commence their ministry in Dereham.

He said: “I’m looking forward to it, getting to meet people. But with coronavirus, it will take much longer to get to know people. Now it is about getting ready to reconnect with church and community.”

Mr Cubitt, who has been involved with the church for 23 years, moved to Norfolk in 2007, after working in East Yorkshire.

At North Walsham, he was involved with planning events which he will use to connect with his new community.

“When lockdown finishes there will be lots of groups in Dereham and beyond to get involved with”, he said.

However, he knows that he will need to wait.

“It will take longer to get to know people and that is now the new normal. It is just the situation, and I’ve been around long enough to know there will be new opportunities and doors opening up that weren’t available before.”

He said his positive attitude came from his time seeing unlikely ideas come to fruition. He said: “I have seen too many things that seemed not possible being done.

“When you experience many things people would not regard as possible, why would you not expect the same in a new place? It’s the old phrase that every cloud has a silver lining.”

He said he was just looking forward to starting in his new role.

“I can’t wait to get to know you all properly and to get stuck into this area,” he said.

“But I know that will take time until we are safe and lockdown is lifted.”