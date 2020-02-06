Who are Norfolk's 11 new deputy lieutenants?
PUBLISHED: 12:46 06 February 2020 | UPDATED: 13:49 06 February 2020
Archant
An ordained minister, a first-aid service leader and a mental health campaigner are among Norfolk's 11 new deputy lieutenants.
The Queen has approved the new deputies, who will support and represent Norfolk's Lord-Lieutenant, Lady Dannatt, at events throughout the county.
Lady Dannatt said: "I am delighted Her Majesty has confirmed these appointments.
"Norfolk is very lucky to have so many dedicated deputy lieutenants across the county and I am sure these new appointees will carry out their duties with equal distinction in the years ahead."
The new deputy lieutenants are:
-Dr Rose Barnes: A retired GP who is developing a volunteering role with the Norfolk Reading Project to help children with their reading skills, and is also working with the St Martins Housing homelessness charity.
-Group Captain Stewart Blackburn: A retired RAF officer and now chairman of Veterans Norfolk and Costessey and District Royal British Legion.
-Mrs Jane Cator: A trustee for the Ranworth Trust and ambassador for Cancer Research UK. She is also part of the Norwich Soup Movement which feeds homeless people from Norwich Market Place.
-Jake Humphrey: Co-founder of sports production company Whisper Films, he is also patron of the charity Break and a trustee of the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.
-The Reverend Matthew Hutton: Minister at Norwich's St Barnabas Church, he has worked to support ex-offenders and alleviate homelessness.
-Sir Norman Lamb: Former North Norfolk MP and long-running campaigner on mental health issues, he will soon take on the role of chairman at a major London mental health trust.
-Lt Col Mark Nicholas: Chair of governors at Langley School and chief executive of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, campaigning to raise £12.5m for a new hospice.
-Nicholas Pratt: A trustee of King's Lynn Minster and Norfolk Community Foundation, as well as other voluntary roles.
-Dr Marian Prinsley: former president of the Norwich Hebrew Congregation, and Sheriff of Norwich for the year 2019-2020.
-Philippa Taylor: Local President of St John's Ambulance and partner in a Norfolk farming business in Starston near Harleston.
-Han Yang Yap: A trustee of the Norwich Theatre Royal who focuses on development work, and fundraises for his local parochial church council and the Norfolk Churches Trust.