Who are Norfolk's 11 new deputy lieutenants?

Jake Humphrey is among Norfolk's new deputy lieutenants. Pic: Archant Archant

An ordained minister, a first-aid service leader and a mental health campaigner are among Norfolk's 11 new deputy lieutenants.

Lt Col Mark Nicholas is also among Norfolk's new deputy lieutenants.. Photo: Langley School. Lt Col Mark Nicholas is also among Norfolk's new deputy lieutenants.. Photo: Langley School.

The Queen has approved the new deputies, who will support and represent Norfolk's Lord-Lieutenant, Lady Dannatt, at events throughout the county.

Lady Dannatt said: "I am delighted Her Majesty has confirmed these appointments.

"Norfolk is very lucky to have so many dedicated deputy lieutenants across the county and I am sure these new appointees will carry out their duties with equal distinction in the years ahead."

The new deputy lieutenants are:

Sir Norman Lamb is also a new deputy lieutenant for Norfolk. Photo: Neil Perry Sir Norman Lamb is also a new deputy lieutenant for Norfolk. Photo: Neil Perry

-Dr Rose Barnes: A retired GP who is developing a volunteering role with the Norfolk Reading Project to help children with their reading skills, and is also working with the St Martins Housing homelessness charity.

-Group Captain Stewart Blackburn: A retired RAF officer and now chairman of Veterans Norfolk and Costessey and District Royal British Legion.

-Mrs Jane Cator: A trustee for the Ranworth Trust and ambassador for Cancer Research UK. She is also part of the Norwich Soup Movement which feeds homeless people from Norwich Market Place.

-Jake Humphrey: Co-founder of sports production company Whisper Films, he is also patron of the charity Break and a trustee of the Norwich City Community Sports Foundation.

Nicholas Pratt is also one of Norfolk's new deputy lieutenants. Picture: Matthew Usher. Nicholas Pratt is also one of Norfolk's new deputy lieutenants. Picture: Matthew Usher.

-The Reverend Matthew Hutton: Minister at Norwich's St Barnabas Church, he has worked to support ex-offenders and alleviate homelessness.

-Sir Norman Lamb: Former North Norfolk MP and long-running campaigner on mental health issues, he will soon take on the role of chairman at a major London mental health trust.

-Lt Col Mark Nicholas: Chair of governors at Langley School and chief executive of the Priscilla Bacon Hospice Appeal, campaigning to raise £12.5m for a new hospice.

-Nicholas Pratt: A trustee of King's Lynn Minster and Norfolk Community Foundation, as well as other voluntary roles.

Lady Phillipa Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: submitted Lady Phillipa Dannatt, Lord Lieutenant of Norfolk. Picture: submitted

-Dr Marian Prinsley: former president of the Norwich Hebrew Congregation, and Sheriff of Norwich for the year 2019-2020.

-Philippa Taylor: Local President of St John's Ambulance and partner in a Norfolk farming business in Starston near Harleston.

-Han Yang Yap: A trustee of the Norwich Theatre Royal who focuses on development work, and fundraises for his local parochial church council and the Norfolk Churches Trust.

Stewart Blackburn is also one of Norfolk's new deputy lieutenants. Picture: Denise Bradley Stewart Blackburn is also one of Norfolk's new deputy lieutenants. Picture: Denise Bradley

The Rev Matthew Hutton. Picture: Keith Morris/networknorfolk.co.uk. The Rev Matthew Hutton. Picture: Keith Morris/networknorfolk.co.uk.

