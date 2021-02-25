Covid vaccination centre opens at former court building
- Credit: Mick Howes
A former court building has opened its doors as a Covid vaccination centre.
The Old Court Buildings, on Old Nelson Street in Lowestoft, is providing Covid-19 vaccinations to those people in Cohort Five aged 65 to 69.
A spokesman for the NHS Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group said: "Like other patients in cohort five, people aged 65 to 69 will be receiving letters via the national booking system and the old court building will come up as an option when appointments are available."
Lowestoft Magistrates' Court was shut in September 2016 as part of widespread cutbacks which saw 86 court closures across the country.
In October 2018 local businessmen Peter Colby bought the site from Homes England and renamed it Old Court Buildings.
Part of the site was previously used as a community hub for Allsorts Support Services CIC – a family run non-profit community support group - until it moved to Bevan Street East in Lowestoft.
