New £1m cinema coming to Norfolk town

Artist impression of the proposed new cinema that could take shape by converting part of King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: McFarlane Latter Architects McFarlane Latter Architects

Film fans will have a new spot to watch the latest Hollywood hits as plans for a new cinema are approved.

The King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Ian Burt The King's Lynn Corn Exchange. Picture: Ian Burt

Plans were approved by the Borough Council of West Norfolk to build two cinema screens in the Grade II listed Corn Exchange in King's Lynn.

The Corn Exchange, in Tuesday Market Place, was built in 1854 and remodelled in 1996 to provide a concert hall and community space.

King's Lynn councillor Elizabeth Nockolds said: "The full council wants to help King's Lynn town centre to remain vibrant and for people to come to King's Lynn from the surrounding areas.

"People are buying more stuff online and by having another cinema it gives another reason for people to come into the town centre which creates an atmosphere where people can relax.

"We have a number of good restaurants in the market place which we hope people can come and enjoy.

"It is a great use of the first floor as it is often used only three times a year."

The new cinema will be the second in the town adding to the Majestic Cinema in Tower Street.

Ms Nockolds said that it supported the creation of more screens in the town.

She added: "We have spoken to the Majestic and they said they felt more secure having more screens in the town."

The plans were recommended for approval by council officers who said in a report: "In this case the proposed works will have little or no impact on histrionic for or fabric beyond what had already been altered.

"This proposal will provide a new but complementary use within the building delivering public benefit and ensuring its ongoing viability."

Costing around £1m the plans include foyer lay-outs which will fill unused areas of the hall, toilets, stairs and access, as well as the installation of the two cinema screens with auditoriums of 60 seats.

The work will replace the bar on the first floor.

Windows will also be filled in where the first floor foyer is currently located.

The screens could bring in £200,000 a year with the £1m investment paid back in five years.