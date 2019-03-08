Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New chief fire officer for Norfolk appointed

PUBLISHED: 15:50 19 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:26 19 March 2019

Stuart Ruff, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Stuart Ruff, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer. Pic: Norfolk County Council.

Norfolk County Council

Norfolk has a new chief fire officer, after the fire service’s deputy chief officer was promoted to the top role.

Norfolk has a new chief fire officer, after the fire service’s deputy chief officer was promoted to the top role.

Stuart Ruff has been acting chief fire officer since the resignation of fire chief David Ashworth in January.

Mr Ruff had joined the fire and rescue service as Mr Ashworth’s deputy in May last year.

Mr Ruff, who previously served as assistant chief fire officer in Lincolnshire and worked for the fire service in Hereford and Worcester, said: “I am delighted to be appointed to this role and would like to thank my predecessor David Ashworth for his strong work in moving the service forward.

“Since arriving in Norfolk, colleagues in the service and at Norfolk County Council have been welcoming and supportive.

“It is a great fire and rescue service and I am proud to be leading it as we continue to build on our work to keep our communities as safe as possible.”

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor, said: “Stuart has demonstrated through both his experience and the interview process that he is the perfect person to lead our fire and rescue service and we look forward to working with him in his new role.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

‘Lovely, happy’ woman died while on holiday in north Norfolk

Pinewoods Holiday Park, Wells,PHOTO: IAN BURT

Goalkeeper charged with punching referee during football match

Feltwell Playing Field. Photo: Matthew Usher

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Plans for 200 new homes approved for second time - despite town’s objections

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Most Read

Body of man found at nature reserve

Barnham Cross Common, where a man's body was found on Sunday. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Stabbing victim named as former local shopkeeper, as murder inquiry continues

57-year-old Kumarathas Rajasingam was stabbed to death on Burdock Close, Wymondham, Saturday night. Photo: Submitted

Plea for two missing Norwich men to come home

Luke Allen, left, and Billy Applegate (pictured with daughter Daisy) have been reported missing. Photos: Debbie Allen/Gaynor Robinson

Search continues for missing father as friend found safe

Luke Allen, 25, who has been reported missing. Photo: Debbie Allen

‘Held hostage in their homes’ - City street over-run by cars as people avoid hospital parking charges

Kate Slapp is one of the residents of Mornington Road, who are fed up with people parking on their road to avoid paying to park at the hospital. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I fell out of bed and was diagnosed with a brain tumour’ - Man, 27, battling incurable cancer

Matt Plummer pictured with his wife Amy on their wedding day in June. It is likely a tumour was already growing in Mr Plummer's brain Picture: Matt Plummer

Wanted man arrested at Norwich railway station after falling asleep on train

British Transport Police arrested a wanted man, who had fallen asleep on a train, at Norwich Railway Station. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Lovely, happy’ woman died while on holiday in north Norfolk

Pinewoods Holiday Park, Wells,PHOTO: IAN BURT

Plans for 200 new homes approved for second time - despite town’s objections

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Canaries striker joins National League promotion hopefuls on loan

Anthony Spyrou in action for Norwich City U23s against Borussia Dortmund U23s in pre-season last summer Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists