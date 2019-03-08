New chief fire officer for Norfolk appointed

Stuart Ruff, Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service's chief fire officer. Pic: Norfolk County Council. Norfolk County Council

Norfolk has a new chief fire officer, after the fire service’s deputy chief officer was promoted to the top role.

Stuart Ruff has been acting chief fire officer since the resignation of fire chief David Ashworth in January.

Mr Ruff had joined the fire and rescue service as Mr Ashworth’s deputy in May last year.

Mr Ruff, who previously served as assistant chief fire officer in Lincolnshire and worked for the fire service in Hereford and Worcester, said: “I am delighted to be appointed to this role and would like to thank my predecessor David Ashworth for his strong work in moving the service forward.

“Since arriving in Norfolk, colleagues in the service and at Norfolk County Council have been welcoming and supportive.

“It is a great fire and rescue service and I am proud to be leading it as we continue to build on our work to keep our communities as safe as possible.”

Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor, said: “Stuart has demonstrated through both his experience and the interview process that he is the perfect person to lead our fire and rescue service and we look forward to working with him in his new role.”