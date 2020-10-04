‘Children are in more need than ever’ - Charity opens new shop to support most vulnerable

Deputy mayor Jenny Groom cutting the ribbon to open The Children’s Society’s new charity shop on Wales Court in Downham Market. Pictured: Shop manager Theresa O’Brien Dele and assistant shop manager Karen Appleton ( right). Picture: The Children's Society Archant

A charity that supports vulnerable children has said it has pressed ahead with the opening of a new shop in a Norfolk town despite coronavirus challenges because children are in need of support “now more than ever.”

Shop manager Theresa O'Brien Dele (right) and assistant shop manager Karen Appleton outside The Children's Society's new shop in Downham Market. Picture: The Children's Society Shop manager Theresa O'Brien Dele (right) and assistant shop manager Karen Appleton outside The Children's Society's new shop in Downham Market. Picture: The Children's Society

The Children’s Society officially opened a new store on Wales Court in Downham Market on Thursday, October 1 after initial plans in April were delayed by the lockdown.

Work to refit the shop began at the start of the year and officials have now said they were “thrilled” with the opening, which involved the cutting of ribbon by the town’s deputy mayor Jenny Groom.

Theresa O’Brien Dele, manager of the shop, said: “We had people queueing to get in throughout the day.

“The support we have received both from our first customers and local people who have kindly donated items has been fantastic.

“It is quite unusual to be opening a shop in these difficult economic times.

“However, we know the pandemic has made life even more difficult for many of the thousands of vulnerable children supported by The Children’s Society.

“So we were determined to press ahead with the opening when we could do so safely because children need our support now more than ever.

“Every item donated or bought here helps us in our mission to give them hope of a brighter future.”

The shop has safety measures in place including a limit of four customers at a time, safety screens around the till and spaced out racks to allow for social distancing.

Donations are ‘quarantined’ for 48 hours and are later cleaned and clothes are steamed before being placed on shelves.

The manager said: “We’ve had really positive feedback from people and would like to thank everyone for their enormous generosity.

“We’re really looking forward to being part of the community in this historic market town.”

Opening times are from 10am to 3pm on Tuesday to Saturday.

People wanting to donate goods, which can include clothes, books, toys, jewellery and bric-a-brac are encouraged to do so between 9-10am or 3-5pm on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The shop has a particular need for donations of winter clothing at the moment.

It is also looking for volunteers. Anyone interested can contact Theresa or assistant shop manager Karen Appleton on 01366 384164 or email Theresa.OBrienDele@childrenssociety-retail.org.uk