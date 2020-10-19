Search

New Burger King restaurant to open ‘in the coming weeks’

PUBLISHED: 12:56 19 October 2020

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

A new fast-food restaurant is set to open its doors “in the coming weeks” on a popular retail park.

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Work to develop a new Burger King drive-through outlet on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft is nearing completion.

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

The development, which is due to create 14 full-time equivalent jobs, has been in process for almost a year with demolition work starting last November on two former retail units at the retail park on Peto Way.

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

Now, with ‘We’re hiring’ posters being displayed in the windows and signage all installed, the first Burger King restaurant to be opened in Lowestoft is weeks away.

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

A Burger King UK spokesman said: “We are regularly evaluating opportunities to bring our great-tasting products to more customers in new locations.

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

“We can confirm that there will be a new restaurant opening at this location in the coming weeks.”

Back then, plans were lodged last year for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility proposed to be occupied by Burger King. Picture: Mick Howes

In June, East Suffolk Council approved plans that had been produced by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of Brookhouse Group Limited, to demolish the existing building and replace it with a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility and associated physical works to the existing site layout.

Demolition work in progress last November on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new Burger King drive-through restaurant. Pictures: Mick Howes

The two retail units that were replaced were previously occupied by Barnardo’s and Carphone Warehouse, which both moved elsewhere on the Retail Park site.

To facilitate the new single storey development there has been alterations to the southern car park area, which has included the removal of the internal mini-roundabout to “create a continuous access road into the site,”

It comes almost three-and-a-half years after work was stopped on the site of the first proposed Burger King drive-through restaurant in Lowestoft.

Work to develop the fast food restaurant had previously begun in late 2016 on the site of the historic Coopers biscuit factory, off Jubilee Way in Lowestoft, before stopping in May 2017 after the franchisee due to be managing the site went into administration.

Previously, East Suffolk Council had earmarked housing for this site in the future.

But as plans for the site are developed, more than 50 new artwork panels – which features stunning photos and poems from schoolchildren – have been created on a 180-metre photographic installation around land at the back of the old Town Hall at Compass Street, Mariners Street and Jubilee Way.

