New Burger King restaurant to open ‘in the coming weeks’
PUBLISHED: 12:56 19 October 2020
Archant
A new fast-food restaurant is set to open its doors “in the coming weeks” on a popular retail park.
Work to develop a new Burger King drive-through outlet on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft is nearing completion.
The development, which is due to create 14 full-time equivalent jobs, has been in process for almost a year with demolition work starting last November on two former retail units at the retail park on Peto Way.
Now, with ‘We’re hiring’ posters being displayed in the windows and signage all installed, the first Burger King restaurant to be opened in Lowestoft is weeks away.
A Burger King UK spokesman said: “We are regularly evaluating opportunities to bring our great-tasting products to more customers in new locations.
“We can confirm that there will be a new restaurant opening at this location in the coming weeks.”
In June, East Suffolk Council approved plans that had been produced by Savills (UK) Limited on behalf of Brookhouse Group Limited, to demolish the existing building and replace it with a new 256sq m building with drive-through facility and associated physical works to the existing site layout.
The two retail units that were replaced were previously occupied by Barnardo’s and Carphone Warehouse, which both moved elsewhere on the Retail Park site.
To facilitate the new single storey development there has been alterations to the southern car park area, which has included the removal of the internal mini-roundabout to “create a continuous access road into the site,”
It comes almost three-and-a-half years after work was stopped on the site of the first proposed Burger King drive-through restaurant in Lowestoft.
Work to develop the fast food restaurant had previously begun in late 2016 on the site of the historic Coopers biscuit factory, off Jubilee Way in Lowestoft, before stopping in May 2017 after the franchisee due to be managing the site went into administration.
Previously, East Suffolk Council had earmarked housing for this site in the future.
But as plans for the site are developed, more than 50 new artwork panels – which features stunning photos and poems from schoolchildren – have been created on a 180-metre photographic installation around land at the back of the old Town Hall at Compass Street, Mariners Street and Jubilee Way.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.