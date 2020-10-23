New Burger King drive-thru to open next week

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft, which opens next week. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

The first Burger King restaurant to open its doors in a coastal town will be unveiled next week.

A new drive-thru restaurant will open on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft.

Work to develop the new Burger King drive-through outlet on the popular retail park has been continuing for almost a year.

Demolition work started last November on two former retail units at the retail park on Peto Way, and previously Burger King had said the new drive-thru restaurant would open “in the coming weeks” – however, they confirmed this would now open next Monday.

A Burger King UK spokesman said: “We can confirm that there will be a new restaurant opening at this location on Monday, October 26.”

It comes almost three-and-a-half years after work was stopped on the site of the first proposed Burger King drive-through restaurant in Lowestoft.

Work to develop the fast food restaurant had previously begun in late 2016 on the site of the historic Coopers biscuit factory, off Jubilee Way in Lowestoft, before stopping in May 2017 after the franchisee due to be managing the site went into administration.