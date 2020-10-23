Search

Advanced search

New Burger King drive-thru to open next week

PUBLISHED: 17:19 23 October 2020 | UPDATED: 17:19 23 October 2020

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft, which opens next week. Picture: Mick Howes

The new Burger King drive thru restaurant on the North Quay at Lowestoft, which opens next week. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

The first Burger King restaurant to open its doors in a coastal town will be unveiled next week.

A new drive-thru restaurant will open on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft.

Work to develop the new Burger King drive-through outlet on the popular retail park has been continuing for almost a year.

Demolition work started last November on two former retail units at the retail park on Peto Way, and previously Burger King had said the new drive-thru restaurant would open “in the coming weeks” – however, they confirmed this would now open next Monday.

A Burger King UK spokesman said: “We can confirm that there will be a new restaurant opening at this location on Monday, October 26.”

It comes almost three-and-a-half years after work was stopped on the site of the first proposed Burger King drive-through restaurant in Lowestoft.

Work to develop the fast food restaurant had previously begun in late 2016 on the site of the historic Coopers biscuit factory, off Jubilee Way in Lowestoft, before stopping in May 2017 after the franchisee due to be managing the site went into administration.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Pedestrian seriously hurt and driver injured in Morrisons car park crash

Police are on the scene at Morrisons in Cromer where a VW Golf has collided with cars in the car park. Photo: Archant

Cathedral treasurer stole £222,000 from church to feed gambling addiction

The Cathedral of St John the Baptist where Mugenzi was a volunteer treasurer. Picture: Wikimedia Commons/Archant

Man in 70s dies in hospital after serious crash

Emergency services were called to the crash on Cawston Road, Aylsham. Image: Archant

Pub in Norwich Lanes closes as lease comes to an end

The Birdcage Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich soldier’s amazing Second World War murals uncovered in Belgium

The paintings depict a variety of scenes relating to the liberation of Meerhout in Belgium. Picture: Bram Dierckx