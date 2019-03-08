Video

Launch of new £200,000 BeWILDerwood attraction

Action from the launch of the new Towering Treetop Tangles at BeWILDerwood. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

Tummies were fluttering in the treetops as families tried out the brand new attraction at BeWILDerwood.

Excited youngsters gathered in Hoveton this weekend (May 18) for a taste of the Towering Treetop Tangles, the adventure park's biggest, highest and most daring play structure to date.

Following a parade through the woods towards the Tangles, BeWILDerwood founder Tom Blofeld treated guests to the recital of a poem written specially for the launch.

Visitors were then showered by a cascade of eco-confetti fired from canons by members of the park's 'Twiggle Team', who had climbed to the very top of the Tangles.

Hattie Dent is a member of the park's Junior Boggle Board, a group of 12 children invited to advise the park's workers on what they would like to see at BeWILDerwood.

The 11-year-old was back this morning to see the Tangles in full bloom as the new attraction was shown off to 100 specially invited guests.

"The Tangles are brilliant because it's really high up in the trees and seems to go on for miles," said Hattie. "There are loads of different areas to play in and lots of ladders, nets and climbing walls to get up and over.

"I love BeWILDerwood but the Tangles make it extra exciting."

BeWILDerwood has invested £200,000 in the Towering Treetop Tangles, the first major structure to be built at the park since the Sky Maze opened in 2014.

Reaching more than 30ft high and covering more than 1,000 sq ft, it includes ground play, nets to clamber across, high-level walkways, climbing walls and play equipment up in the treetops.

Despite being aimed at adventurous children, bigger kids are encouraged by the park to try their hand at scaling the heights.

"We've been titivating this fabulous new addition over the last few months ready for today's special celebration," said Mr Blofeld.

"We're delighted our visitors are loving the Tangles and enjoying all the opportunities it offers for adventurous play. The fun is only limited by the imagination of our visitors."