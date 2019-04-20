Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

New app helps you discover west Norfolk's treasures

20 April, 2019 - 07:55
Bircham Windmill Exlpore West Norfolk Photo: Tim Baldwin

Bircham Windmill Exlpore West Norfolk Photo: Tim Baldwin

Archant

There are many beautiful rural areas in Norfolk which can be explored on foot or by bike. Tim Baldwin sets off to discover some using the new walk west Norfolk app.

Custom house Kings Lynn Heritage Explore West Norfolk Photo: Tim BaldwinCustom house Kings Lynn Heritage Explore West Norfolk Photo: Tim Baldwin

I start my journey with my three year old son sitting in his seat on the front of our bike, writes Tim.

Setting off from home in King's Lynn. He's very handy at dinging the bell and saying: “Coming through people” and “Faster Daddy, faster.”

A quick stop at Lynn Museum to admire Seahenge, the pre-historic monument uncovered in Holme-next-the-Sea, near Old Hunstanton. Built during the early Bronze Age, most likely for ritual purposes. These 55 oak posts were only uncovered as recently as 1998.

Hopping back on our bike we head over to the Customs House, an impressive base for the Tourist Information Centre. Overlooking the river, it has seen the comings and goings of the busy port for over 300 years. The focus of the new explore west Norfolk website and apps is rural Norfolk, so it was time to head out of town.

Castle Rising Exlpore West Norfolk Photo: Tim BaldwinCastle Rising Exlpore West Norfolk Photo: Tim Baldwin

We headed onto the route 1 bike route through Lynn and up to Castle Rising. One of the most famous 12th century castles in England. The stone keep, built in 1140 AD, is one of the finest surviving examples of its kind.

In its time Rising has served as a hunting lodge, royal residence and, for a brief time, in the 18th century housed a mental patient. Now it was the turn of my son to enjoy his freedom from the bike and have a run around.

He loved all the stairs and surrounding earth works that gave amazing views on this sunny day.

The Norfolk Coast cycleway bike route then leads up to Sandringham House, Museum and Gardens. Following the route on the app would take us onto the estate villages of West Newton and Anmer.

Wimbotsham Village sign Exlpore West Norfolk Photo: Tim BaldwinWimbotsham Village sign Exlpore West Norfolk Photo: Tim Baldwin

We could also head onto the Ingoldisthorpe Explorer cycling route. This would allow us to stop off at Bircham Windmill for tea. Now fully restored you can climb to the top of the windmill and go out on the fan deck.

I would like to say I cycled some more but my legs were burning and despite instructions from my son to carry on we headed home.

Also on the list to explore will be the area of outstanding natural beauty, where we can take in Holme Dunes, where the Wash meets the North Sea, the golden sands of Brancaster Beach, all the way along to Holkham Park. Lord Nelson spent many of his younger days exploring this stretch of coast.

Although, considering the distance, I think we may drive to these and enjoy the sites as I'm not really at Tour de France fitness. Please don't point out how flat most of Norfolk is.

Sandringham Trials Exlpore West Norfolk Photo: Tim BaldwinSandringham Trials Exlpore West Norfolk Photo: Tim Baldwin

For more information visit explorewestnorfolk.co.uk or download the apps available on IOS, Android and Google.

Topic Tags:

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Furious Farke rages at ‘unacceptable’ decisions from officials after Owls’ 2-2 draw

Tim Krul appeals for handball as Steven Fletcher bundles home Wednesday's second goal Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Caravans filled with cannabis plants discovered by police

King’s Lynn Police said the plants were spotted while officers were responding to another incident. Photo: Norfolk police

EastEnders star Ross Kemp attends Easter event in Norfolk

Ross Kemp arriving at the Seal and Shore Easter Event. Picture: Archant

Freezer’s Five: Key observations from City’s last-gasp draw with Wednesday

Tim Krul made two important saves during City's 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant punished as fake review ruse is rumbled

From left John and Maxine Murphy, with John Collings, managing director and operations director Sharon Collings outside Arbuckles in Downham Market Picture: Chris Bishop

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Woman arrested on suspicion of drink driving

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. Picture: Archant Library

Caravans filled with cannabis plants discovered by police

King’s Lynn Police said the plants were spotted while officers were responding to another incident. Photo: Norfolk police

Freezer’s Five: Key observations from City’s last-gasp draw with Wednesday

Tim Krul made two important saves during City's 2-2 draw with Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Gardening enthusiast loitered outside primary school and breached sexual harm prevention order

Gunton Woods, in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Google Maps.

Weird Norfolk: The King’s Lynn witch whose boiled eggs led to 13 men losing their lives at sea

Did Mother Gabley start a storm with eggs? Picture: Wellcome Collection
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists