New app helps you discover west Norfolk's treasures

Bircham Windmill

There are many beautiful rural areas in Norfolk which can be explored on foot or by bike. Tim Baldwin sets off to discover some using the new walk west Norfolk app.

Custom house Kings Lynn Heritage

I start my journey with my three year old son sitting in his seat on the front of our bike, writes Tim.

Setting off from home in King's Lynn. He's very handy at dinging the bell and saying: “Coming through people” and “Faster Daddy, faster.”

A quick stop at Lynn Museum to admire Seahenge, the pre-historic monument uncovered in Holme-next-the-Sea, near Old Hunstanton. Built during the early Bronze Age, most likely for ritual purposes. These 55 oak posts were only uncovered as recently as 1998.

Hopping back on our bike we head over to the Customs House, an impressive base for the Tourist Information Centre. Overlooking the river, it has seen the comings and goings of the busy port for over 300 years. The focus of the new explore west Norfolk website and apps is rural Norfolk, so it was time to head out of town.

Castle Rising

We headed onto the route 1 bike route through Lynn and up to Castle Rising. One of the most famous 12th century castles in England. The stone keep, built in 1140 AD, is one of the finest surviving examples of its kind.

In its time Rising has served as a hunting lodge, royal residence and, for a brief time, in the 18th century housed a mental patient. Now it was the turn of my son to enjoy his freedom from the bike and have a run around.

He loved all the stairs and surrounding earth works that gave amazing views on this sunny day.

The Norfolk Coast cycleway bike route then leads up to Sandringham House, Museum and Gardens. Following the route on the app would take us onto the estate villages of West Newton and Anmer.

Wimbotsham Village sign

We could also head onto the Ingoldisthorpe Explorer cycling route. This would allow us to stop off at Bircham Windmill for tea. Now fully restored you can climb to the top of the windmill and go out on the fan deck.

I would like to say I cycled some more but my legs were burning and despite instructions from my son to carry on we headed home.

Also on the list to explore will be the area of outstanding natural beauty, where we can take in Holme Dunes, where the Wash meets the North Sea, the golden sands of Brancaster Beach, all the way along to Holkham Park. Lord Nelson spent many of his younger days exploring this stretch of coast.

Although, considering the distance, I think we may drive to these and enjoy the sites as I'm not really at Tour de France fitness. Please don't point out how flat most of Norfolk is.

Sandringham Trials

For more information visit explorewestnorfolk.co.uk or download the apps available on IOS, Android and Google.