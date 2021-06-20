Norfolk to get a 250-mile art trail - funded by European cash
Credit: JP Appleton
Seven striking new public artworks are to be created in Norfolk, linked by a 250-mile trail, thanks to European money.
Norfolk is one of six regions in the UK and France which will get a share of a €23.3m European Union programme called EXPERIENCE.
About €600,000 (Almost £520,000) is available for the Norfolk scheme, which would see Norfolk County Council commission seven semi-permanent public artworks in all seven districts.
Artworks in Norwich, Great Yarmouth, North Norfolk, South Norfolk, King's Lynn/West Norfolk, Broadland and Breckland, would be connected by a new walking and cycling trail.
The idea is the trail would help attract tourists to Norfolk during the October to March off-season.
Norfolk County Council has joined forces with project management team Creative Giants, which has previously created installations at Glastonbury Festival and worked on artworks for the Coventry City of Culture.
They will support the development of artist briefs and
the open call for artists, as well as helping oversee the creation and installation of each artwork.
Gina Hewitt, operations director for Creative Giants, said: "The open call for artists, which will begin in later summer 2021, will ask for creative responses that are sensitive to the unique geography which characterises each Norfolk district, highlighting the distinctive local history and promoting the county’s nature and culture in an accessible and inclusive way."
The commissioned artists' works will be installed by the end of 2022.
Creative Giants are keen to hear the views of people who live in the region and have set up a survey at https://tinyurl.com/wr24evxp
The deadline is Monday, July 5 and one person who takes part will get a £75 Jarrolds voucher.
Other pilot areas are Kent, Cornwall in England and Brittany, Pas-de-Calais, and Compiègne in France.
The scheme is part of the Interreg France (Channel) England scheme - an EU programme set up to foster economic development in the south of the UK and north of France.
Since 2013, Norfolk County Council has managed how €223m of European Regional Development Fund funds is used through the programme.