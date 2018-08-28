Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘I would like to see families with kids staying up for 24 hours’: Details revealed for First Light Festival

PUBLISHED: 16:11 13 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:21 13 January 2019

The festival will run for 24 hours straight on June 22 . Picture: Nick Butcher

The festival will run for 24 hours straight on June 22 . Picture: Nick Butcher

Archant © 2018

A non-stop weekend festival on Lowestoft South Beach is starting to take shape, as its first acts are announced.

The 24-hour First Light Festival will celebrate the stages of twilight across the summer solstice weekend from noon on Saturday, June 22 through to midday on June 23.

Wayne Hemmingway, of Hemmingway Design has worked with his team of nine to give a breath of life to the multi-arts festival.

“The festival goes on for 24 hours from 12, noon to 12, noon the next day and things happen at all the different types of twilights,” Mr Hemmingway told BBC 6Music Cerys Matthews on Sunday.

“There will be drum processions and dance going on for the whole 24 hours, there is film and art. It is also the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, weather permitting we will set up a big screen.”

While the full programme for the day is yet to be announced, the family-friendly event will host a children’s zone on the beach, arts and craft workshops, night markets as well as a beach-based dance party.

“I would like to see families with kids staying up for 24 hours and seeing what it feels like,” he said.

Tabla player Talvin Singh, who is known for his Indian classical music fused with drum and bass, will take the stage at sunrise to perform Light.

The percussionist has collaborated with Björk, Madonna and Massive Attack and received the Mercury Music Prize for his album OK.

BBC 6Music radio presenter and international club DJ Gilles Peterson will also perform at the coastal festival for the sunset session, and then host an after dark party at the Aquarium at Claremont Pier.

While events, activities and entertainment will be on throughout the evening, accommodation will be scattered on the shores of the most easterly town.

“You can sleep on the beach - there will be a campsite on the beach for the first time,” Mr Hemming told the radio station.

For more information about the First Light Festival or if you would like to volunteer, visit their website.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Region could be swept by snow as icy blast arrives

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two men arrested over armed home invasion and attempted robbery in Norwich

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

How a man’s dream supermarket business turned into a nightmare

Abdul Hussain, whose supermarket has been without electricity for 12 months. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

‘It was really hard saying goodbye to them’: Three best friends say goodbye after being torn apart in 1973

Peter Russell, Ian Belsam and John Clarke (Pictured left to right) had the quintessential Australian holiday in 1972, but two never came back. Picture: Contributed by John Clarke

Paddy Davitt verdict: R-E-S-P-E-C-T. The new currency at Norwich City

Jordan Rhodes earned Norwich City a hard-fought point with his first touch at West Brom. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Long-running newsagent starts work on new store - but there’s one minor blip

Barnwell's is moving from 33, Market Place to 31, Market Place in Aylsham. Shame about the spelling. Picture: Steve Downes
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists