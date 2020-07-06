Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised
PUBLISHED: 10:27 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 06 July 2020
The Nelson statue in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been vandalised.
Black graffiti has been sprayed over the statue in The Close.
A ‘V’ with a circle has been sprayed on the front, which is believed to be an anarchy symbol, and the face of the statue has been painted black.
The back of the statue has also been sprayed black.
Across the country, many statues have been vandalised as part of Black Lives Matter protests.
