Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

The Nelson statue in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been vandalised.

The graffiti has been sprayed onto the back and front of the Nelson statue in The Close. Picture: Ruth Lawes The graffiti has been sprayed onto the back and front of the Nelson statue in The Close. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Black graffiti has been sprayed over the statue in The Close.

A ‘V’ with a circle has been sprayed on the front, which is believed to be an anarchy symbol, and the face of the statue has been painted black.

The back of the statue has also been sprayed black.

Black graffiti has been sprayed onto the Nelson statue at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ruth Lawes Black graffiti has been sprayed onto the Nelson statue at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Across the country, many statues have been vandalised as part of Black Lives Matter protests.

