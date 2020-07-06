Search

Advanced search

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

PUBLISHED: 10:27 06 July 2020 | UPDATED: 10:44 06 July 2020

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Archant

The Nelson statue in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral has been vandalised.

The graffiti has been sprayed onto the back and front of the Nelson statue in The Close. Picture: Ruth LawesThe graffiti has been sprayed onto the back and front of the Nelson statue in The Close. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Black graffiti has been sprayed over the statue in The Close.

A ‘V’ with a circle has been sprayed on the front, which is believed to be an anarchy symbol, and the face of the statue has been painted black.

The back of the statue has also been sprayed black.

MORE: Councillor wants Nelson ward renamed after ‘truly great Norwich person’

Black graffiti has been sprayed onto the Nelson statue at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ruth LawesBlack graffiti has been sprayed onto the Nelson statue at Norwich Cathedral. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Across the country, many statues have been vandalised as part of Black Lives Matter protests.

Do you have any information on the graffiti? Email ruth.lawes@archant.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Most Read

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Queen Victoria cruise ship anchored off east coast

The Queen Victoria, a cruise ship operated by Cunard Line, docked off Lowestoft on Saturday (July 4). Picture: Mick Howes.

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

Boat seized and man arrested after dramatic incident on Norfolk Broads

Police responded to an incident on the Norfolk Broads on Saturday night. Picture: James Bass

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Six arrested for drunk and disorderly behaviour on night pubs returned to business

Marine Parade in Great Yarmouth pictured at night. Picture: Graham Hanson

Nelson statue in Norwich Cathedral vandalised

The Nelson statue in The Close in Norwich Cathedral has been sprayed on with black graffiti. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Firefighters called after Audi is ‘engulfed’ in flames near NDR

A car fire on North Walsham Road in Crostwick. Picture: Max Fuhri

A140 closed after serious crash

Police remain on scene of a major crash on the A140 at Stoke Ash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Six things you might have missed following City’s damaging defeat to Brighton

City improved after a triple substitution in the 67th minute during their defeat to Brighton, with Todd Cantwell one of the players to come on Pictures: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images