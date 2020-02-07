West Norfolk school submits plans for additional classroom
PUBLISHED: 12:14 07 February 2020
A school in west Norfolk could get the addition of a new classroom if plans are approved.
Nelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Picture: Ian Burt
Nelson Academy on Nursery Road in Downham Market has submitted plans to West Norfolk Council to expand into a new classroom.
The proposals were submitted on behalf of the school by the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust.
The primary, which is owned by Norfolk County Council (NCC), consulted with the NCC for pre-application advice before submitting the application.
The planning application document said: "NCC have confirmed they are supportive of the proposed additional classroom in principle.
"Subject to gaining Planning Permission, NCC will provide formal consent to the proposed development by way of issuing a 'licence for works.'