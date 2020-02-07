Search

Advanced search

West Norfolk school submits plans for additional classroom

PUBLISHED: 12:14 07 February 2020

Nelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Picture: Ian Burt

Nelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Picture: Ian Burt

A school in west Norfolk could get the addition of a new classroom if plans are approved.

Nelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Picture: Ian BurtNelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Picture: Ian Burt

Nelson Academy on Nursery Road in Downham Market has submitted plans to West Norfolk Council to expand into a new classroom.

You may also want to watch:

The proposals were submitted on behalf of the school by the Eastern Multi-Academy Trust.

The primary, which is owned by Norfolk County Council (NCC), consulted with the NCC for pre-application advice before submitting the application.

The planning application document said: "NCC have confirmed they are supportive of the proposed additional classroom in principle.

"Subject to gaining Planning Permission, NCC will provide formal consent to the proposed development by way of issuing a 'licence for works.'

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman who died in road crash is named

Flowers were left at the scene of a fatal accident on the A1067 Fakenham Road at Foxley, between Norwich and Fakenham. Picture: Archant

Waitrose and John Lewis ‘may have to close stores’

John Lewis in Norwich. Pic: Archant

Owner says ‘life’s work’ has been destroyed in high street blaze

Dennis Brooks, 68, has owned the building of Beijing Diner since 1992. Picture: Marc Betts

Most Read

200-year-old family business set to close after devastating fire

Randell Agriculture looks set to close its 200-year-old farming and gardening machinery business following a fire at its Dereham depot in October. Pictured: Managing director William Randell at the company's base in Horstead. Picture: Chris Hill

Witnesses tell of blaze at Chinese restaurant in town high street

Fire fighters at the fire in Watton's High Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Plans for McDonalds and Starbucks on town outskirts called ‘ludicrous’

Downham town council objected to plans for McDonald's and Starbucks to be built on the outskirts of town. Picture: Jay Nelson

Driver dies after Mercedes overturned into pond

The B1172 was closed between Wymondham and Besthorpe after a crash where two cars overturned. Picture: Daniel Moxon.

Staff devastated as historic hotel closes suddenly

The Brandon House Hotel has closed in Brandon, on the Norfolk/Suffolk border. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Female lorry driver ‘distraught’ after being followed by councillor for 15 miles

Lorry driver Emma Fulcher was followed by West Suffolk and Brandon Town Councillor, Victor Lukaniuk, for nearly 15 miles. Photo: Emma Fulcher

Parts of A11 will be closed for one month

Parts of the A11 will be closed between Wymondham and Spooner Row for one month. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘It was amazing’ - Award-winning author visits children inspired by his book

Author SF Said visited Howard Junior School in King's Lynn to discuss his book- Varjack Paw with pupils. Picture: Howard Junior School.

Teens arrested over assault and theft as town bemoans loss of PCSOs

The linkway between Tesco and Sheringham town centre, where a man was assaulted by young people at the weekend. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Car stolen after keys taken during burglary

The Street in Billingford, where a car was stolen on January 28. Picture: GOOGLE STREET
Drive 24