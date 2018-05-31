From Norfolk to Bermuda: Meet the man spreading cheer with virtual discos

Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham Archant

One man from mid-Norfolk has been making people smile around the world with his daily jam-packed virtual discos.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham

Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March.

Each show, which is broadcasted live on Facebook, is half an hour long and jam-packed full of party tunes, fancy dress and laughter.

In total, the parties have had more than 50,000 views from as far as Bermuda, Italy and Saudi Arabia.

Mr Hardingham, who lived most of his life in Dereham before moving to Suffolk, said: “The response has been really positive, it has been great to see so many people commenting on the videos, not just to me but to each other.

Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham

“There have been families that have been communicating with each other over the virtual disco and asking me to give them shout outs.

“For people living alone the videos have been a great way to connect with family and friends and dancing along to their favourite tunes.

You may also want to watch:

“If I can bring people joy and make them smile then that makes me happy.”

Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham

The shows have raised more than £1,500 for The British Heart Foundation, in honour of the DJ’s mum who died of a heart attack in early April.

The 53-year-old said: “I have been overwhelmed with the support of people giving to The British Heart Foundation on behalf of my mum.

“We have been overwhelmed by everyone’s support at such a tough time, and we hope that the videos are giving everyone something to smile about.

“I have been overwhelmed that people are donating money even when times are tough and money is tight.”

Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham Neil Hardingham, 53, who has been DJing since he was 12, started his online ‘disco fever’ parties after the countries lockdown was announced in March. Picture: Neil Hardingham

Mr Hardingham works as a professional DJ for NH Events and since lockdown hasn’t been able to do his job as normal

Instead he has hosted four virtual birthday parties, an online hen do and two parties to thank key workers.

On Thursday, April 30, the DJ is hosting virtual party for Captain Tom Moore’s 100th birthday. The live video will be streamed on Facebook via the online event.