Norwich City Fan Hub store to reopen with strict safety measures

One of Norwich City’s Fan Hub stores is set to reopen from next week, the club has confirmed.

The club’s shop in Jarrold will open its doors again from Monday, June 15, to coincide with the department store’s return to operation on the same day.

Both the City shop and the department store as a whole will at first be operating with reduced opening hours and will be closed on Sundays.

A number of safety measures have also been put in place to protect customers and staff, including hand sanitisation stations, a one-way system, protective screens at tills and a rule of card payments only.

To allow for social distancing, only 20 customers will be allowed in store at any one time, while staff will also be provided with PPE and will have their temperatures checked regularly.

The store will open between 10am and 3pm Monday-Saturday. The club store at Carrow Road will remain closed.