Search

Advanced search

Norwich City Fan Hub store to reopen with strict safety measures

PUBLISHED: 09:27 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:27 11 June 2020

Norwich City's Fan Hub store at Jarrold is reopening on Monday, June 15, with safety measures in place. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Norwich City's Fan Hub store at Jarrold is reopening on Monday, June 15, with safety measures in place. Picture: Tony Thrussell

Archant

One of Norwich City’s Fan Hub stores is set to reopen from next week, the club has confirmed.

Norwich City's Fan Hub store at Jarrold is reopening on Monday, June 15, with safety measures in place. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANNorwich City's Fan Hub store at Jarrold is reopening on Monday, June 15, with safety measures in place. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The club’s shop in Jarrold will open its doors again from Monday, June 15, to coincide with the department store’s return to operation on the same day.

You may also want to watch:

Both the City shop and the department store as a whole will at first be operating with reduced opening hours and will be closed on Sundays.

A number of safety measures have also been put in place to protect customers and staff, including hand sanitisation stations, a one-way system, protective screens at tills and a rule of card payments only.

To allow for social distancing, only 20 customers will be allowed in store at any one time, while staff will also be provided with PPE and will have their temperatures checked regularly.

The store will open between 10am and 3pm Monday-Saturday. The club store at Carrow Road will remain closed.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

Graffiti cats which lined NDR bridges are finally removed

The cats of the NDR, graffiti cats are adorned on the bridges of the NDR.

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

US fighter jets forced to ‘take action’ in high-speed near miss

Two F-15Es from the 494th Fighter Squadron/48th Fighter Wing from RAF Lakenheath. Two of the base's jets were involved in a near miss over Norwich in October 2019. Picture: GARY STEDMAN

Most Read

Couple move into £225,000 dream home - only to find nearly 200 snags

A couple who have just moved into a brand new house have found around 200 snags with it. Picture shows lifted flooring, which has been put down unevenly. Picture: AMY ANDERSON/BRITTANY WOODMAN

Dog walkers warned over fatal virus outbreak

Dog owners are being warned after an outbreak of Parvovirus in Norfolk. Credit: Nick Butcher

‘Why can’t they let my beautiful daughter rest in peace?’ - Caroline Flack’s mother’s anger at prosecutor

Norfolk TV presenter Caroline Flack, who died in February. Picture: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian West

Parts of school closed after staff member tests positive for coronavirus

Heacham Junior School which will closed until June 15 after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus. Picture: Google

Daughter jailed for stealing £80,000 from her elderly mum with dementia

Karen Wakeling. PIC: Norfolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Care worker’s plea to save home after gran’s death

Chloe Cuthbert and her grandmother Annette Matthews. PHOTO: Chloe Cuthbert

Norwich Airport: ‘Tell us which destinations you’d like direct flights to’

How about the Maldives? Norwich Airport has asked for suggestions on where to add new direct flights to. Picture: GettyImages

See the secret bungalow tucked away in ‘millionaire’s row’ for sale for £280,000

The bungalow hidden away next to the Manor House in Bracondale. Pic: Sowerbys

‘I wanted to feel needed’ - Srbeny explains why he decided to leave City

Dennis Srbeny has been explaining why he decided to leave Norwich City in January. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Firm which built NNUH reports record profit as hospital pays it £62m

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital paid Octagon £62m last year. Octagon, the company behind the PFI deal, reported record profits. Date: May 2020. Picture: Mike Page
Drive 24