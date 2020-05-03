Norwich City supporter completes gruelling cycling challenge to raise money for carers

Andrew Squires has completed his challenge of cycling 200km a day at home to raise funds for the Care Workers Charity during the coronavirus pandemic Picture: Andrew Squires Andrew Squires

A Norwich City fan whas completed a gruelling static cycling challenge to raise more than £1,500 for carers.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Andrew Squires, 54, was born in Taverham and lived in Wymondham until he was 13 but is now living in Basingstoke, in Hampshire, getting to Canaries matches when he’s able to.

You may also want to watch:

Last month he set himself the challenge of cycling 200km a day at home on a static bike to raise funds for the Care Workers Charity.

Now April has finished, Mr Squires has also completed his challenge, cycling a total of 6,138km and raised £1,645 for charity.

The Care Workers Charity provides financial support and guidance to those working in the care sector. In response to the Covid-19 pandemic it has set up the Covid-19 Care Workers Crisis Grants, which has raised more than £335,000 towards a total target of £1m to help care workers struggling financially during the pandemic.