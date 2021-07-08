News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Raw dog food company recalls duck products after salmonella found

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:30 AM July 8, 2021   
Natural Instinct has taken the precautionary measure of recalling several of its frozen raw pet food products

Natural Instinct has taken the precautionary measure of recalling several of its frozen raw pet food products made using duck because the products contain salmonella. - Credit: Natural Instinct

A raw meat dog food company has recalled several products after salmonella was found. 

Natural Instinct has taken the precautionary measure of recalling several of its frozen raw pet food products made using duck because the products contain salmonella.   

These products have been sold online and by independent pet stores. They include: 

Working Dog Duck 

Pack size: 1kg and 2 x 500g

Use by: January 8, 2022, January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022, February 13, 2022, February 20, 2022, March 11, 2022, March 18, 2022 

Pure Duck 

Most Read

  1. 1 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
  2. 2 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
  3. 3 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
  1. 4 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
  2. 5 Family says death of teen in crash has left 'huge hole' in their lives
  3. 6 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
  4. 7 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
  5. 8 Norwich-based car dealership sold to international company
  6. 9 Fly-tipper left envelope with name and address among dumped rubbish
  7. 10 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years

Pack size: 1kg and 2 x 500g 

Use by: January 8, 2022, January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022, February 13, 2022, February 20, 2022, March 11, 2022, March 18, 2022 

Working Dog Puppy 

Pack size: 1kg and 2 x 500g 

Use by: January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022, February 13, 2022, February 20, 2022, March 11, 2022 

Duck Carcass 

Pack size: Pack of two

Use by: January 8, 2022, January 15, 2022, February 20, 2022 

Duck Necks 

Pack size: Pack of six

Use by: January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022 

In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps. 

Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea. 

Norfolk Trading Standards said in a statement: "If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.  

“When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use. Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.  

“Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods). Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces.” 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Watton butcher Steven Smith, with his medal winning dry cured smoked back bacon, and Wayland Sausage

Norfolk Live

Butchers famed for 'delicious' hot baguettes set to close

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
The Bomb Hole corner of the Snetterton Race Circuit. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk Live

Race driver dies three hours into four-hour race at Snetterton

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
silver Ford Fusion, travelling on Kenside Road towards Cherry Tree Road

Norfolk Live

Man dies after car collides with parked van

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
Police officer in an area sealed off after a sexual assault allegation in Norwich.

Norwich Live

Woman sexually assaulted near city car park

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus