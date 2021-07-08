Raw dog food company recalls duck products after salmonella found

Published: 11:30 AM July 8, 2021

Natural Instinct has taken the precautionary measure of recalling several of its frozen raw pet food products made using duck because the products contain salmonella. - Credit: Natural Instinct

A raw meat dog food company has recalled several products after salmonella was found.

Natural Instinct has taken the precautionary measure of recalling several of its frozen raw pet food products made using duck because the products contain salmonella.

These products have been sold online and by independent pet stores. They include:

Working Dog Duck

Pack size: 1kg and 2 x 500g

Use by: January 8, 2022, January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022, February 13, 2022, February 20, 2022, March 11, 2022, March 18, 2022

Pure Duck

Pack size: 1kg and 2 x 500g

Use by: January 8, 2022, January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022, February 13, 2022, February 20, 2022, March 11, 2022, March 18, 2022

Working Dog Puppy

Pack size: 1kg and 2 x 500g

Use by: January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022, February 13, 2022, February 20, 2022, March 11, 2022

Duck Carcass

Pack size: Pack of two

Use by: January 8, 2022, January 15, 2022, February 20, 2022

Duck Necks

Pack size: Pack of six

Use by: January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022

In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.

Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea.

Norfolk Trading Standards said in a statement: "If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.

“When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use. Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.

“Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods). Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces.”