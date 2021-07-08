Raw dog food company recalls duck products after salmonella found
- Credit: Natural Instinct
A raw meat dog food company has recalled several products after salmonella was found.
Natural Instinct has taken the precautionary measure of recalling several of its frozen raw pet food products made using duck because the products contain salmonella.
These products have been sold online and by independent pet stores. They include:
Working Dog Duck
Pack size: 1kg and 2 x 500g
Use by: January 8, 2022, January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022, February 13, 2022, February 20, 2022, March 11, 2022, March 18, 2022
Pure Duck
Most Read
- 1 'Always smiling' driver who died in race track crash named
- 2 Euro 2020: Norfolk body artist paints full England shirt on friend
- 3 Ten weeks of £260k traffic light works at busy Norwich junction
- 4 Popular Norwich pub closes after staff test positive for Covid-19
- 5 Family says death of teen in crash has left 'huge hole' in their lives
- 6 Family-of-seven's home so damp that mushrooms grow in corners
- 7 Mum in family space with disabled son in car gets £60 penalty
- 8 Norwich-based car dealership sold to international company
- 9 Fly-tipper left envelope with name and address among dumped rubbish
- 10 Woman killed by partner was his prison penpal for eight years
Pack size: 1kg and 2 x 500g
Use by: January 8, 2022, January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022, February 13, 2022, February 20, 2022, March 11, 2022, March 18, 2022
Working Dog Puppy
Pack size: 1kg and 2 x 500g
Use by: January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022, February 13, 2022, February 20, 2022, March 11, 2022
Duck Carcass
Pack size: Pack of two
Use by: January 8, 2022, January 15, 2022, February 20, 2022
Duck Necks
Pack size: Pack of six
Use by: January 15, 2022, January 22, 2022
In humans, symptoms caused by salmonella usually include fever, diarrhoea and abdominal cramps.
Infected animals may not necessarily display signs of illness, but symptoms can include diarrhoea.
Norfolk Trading Standards said in a statement: "If you have bought any of the above products do not use them. Instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund.
“When handling and serving raw pet food it is always advised to clean utensils and feeding bowls thoroughly after use. Consumers should wash hands thoroughly after handling raw pet food, bowls, utensils or after contact with the faeces of animals.
“Raw pet food should be stored separately from any food (especially ready to eat foods). Care should be taken when defrosting to avoid cross contamination of foods and surfaces.”