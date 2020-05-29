National Trust reopening some gardens and parklands - but none in Norfolk

The National Trust's Blickling Hall remains closed, but the car park has reopened. Picture: Archant Archant Norfolk 2018

Some National Trust gardens and parklands will reopen next week - but none in Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Beautiful Felbrigg Hall - one of the many National Trust properties. Picture: Archant Beautiful Felbrigg Hall - one of the many National Trust properties. Picture: Archant

The charity is beginning a phased reopening from Wednesday, June 3 with visitors needing to book in advance.

Sites reopening in the East of England include Anglesey Abbey gardens and Lode Mill in Cambridgeshire, and Ickworth and Sutton Hoo, both in Suffolk.

The trust said that only members and visitors who had booked tickets beforehand will gain entry, and opening decisions will be made with safety and local conditions in mind.

Gardens and open spaces will be reopened where social distancing can be observed, and will open to around a third of their normal capacity at any one time.

Sheringham Park remains closed. Photo: Paul Richards Sheringham Park remains closed. Photo: Paul Richards

Over the coming weeks more places will begin reopening, the trust said. However, all the Trust’s houses, shops, holiday cottages and campsites remain closed in line with government guidelines.

You may also want to watch:

Most of the Blickling estate in north Norfolk continues to be closed but the car park has reopened for people to enjoy the wider estate. People need to book in advance to secure a parking space.

The house, garden, tea-room and shop at Felbrigg Hall continue to be closed but the car park has reopened for people to enjoy the wider estate.

People need to book in advance to secure a parking space at both sites, which are currently sold out.

One toilet with strict cleanliness measures and social distance for queuing is open at Felbrigg.

Director General Hilary McGrady said: “We want to provide safe, local, welcoming spaces for people, and wherever possible we will open our gardens and parks, and coast and countryside car parks.

“Like so many other organisations, the trust has been badly affected by the coronavirus lockdown, not least our vital conservation work and our finances. Reopening is the first phase of our recovery, and we need our members and supporters to help us make this gradual transition a success so we can get back to offering nature, beauty and history for everyone.”

The National Trust sites at Oxburgh Hall, Sheringham Park and Brancaster Activity Centre all remain closed.

visit individual web pages to found out which sites are open.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.