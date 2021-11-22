National Trust's pandemic recovery to take 'at least four years'

Recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to take the National Trust more than four years.

The trust, which owns some of Norfolk's most popular attractions including Blickling, Felbrigg and Oxburgh Halls, saw visitor numbers plummet in 2020 due to the lockdowns and social distancing, meaning it had far less cash to spend on conservation projects.

Blickling Hall.

But Hilary McGrady, the trust's director general of the National Trust, said the pandemic was not the first crisis the charity had faced and it would not be the last.

Ms McGrady said: "The pandemic has given us all cause to reflect. At 126 years old, thanks to our members support, we've endured World Wars, economic crises and now a pandemic, and we're still here. Together we are still working for nature, beauty and history - for everyone, for ever."

Felbrigg Hall.

From March 2020 to February this year, Blickling had 115,535 visitors, down from 205,704 the year before, an 87pc decrease. Felbrigg had 78,187 visitors in the 12 months to March this year, down from 129,627 in 2019/2020.

A spokesman from the trust said the recovery from the pandemic was "going well", "but we expect it to be at least four years before our financial position returns to pre-pandemic levels".

The trust spent £168.8m on conservation projects in the 12 months up to March 2020, and that figure was halved to £83.8m during the 2020/21 pandemic year when most of its income dried up after it was forced to close houses, shops and cafés.

Oxburgh Hall.

But the charity's post-pandemic recovery is being boosted by an influx of members, with the latest average figures showing that a member is joining every 23 seconds - 114,000 per month.

And August 2021 was the charity's third most successful recruitment month when 159,732 people signed up.

Other attractions run by the trust include Sheringham Park, Brancaster Estate, Blakeney National Nature Reserve, Horsey Windpump and Darrow Wood, near Harleston.

The festive season at Blickling Estate starts on November 29 - when the hall's historic rooms are decorated in with a Victorian Christmas theme and a 12 Days of Christmas display is on show in the Long Gallery.

The halls' gardens are open 3.30pm-8pm from November 29-December 19, when the main building and surrounds are lit up in a display of coloured lights.





