National Living Wage workers to receive pay rise next year

Published: 3:19 PM October 25, 2021

The Treasury have announced National Living Wage increases from next year, rising from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Thousands of people in Norfolk and Suffolk can expect a pay rise next year, after The Treasury confirmed plans for a National Living Wage increase.

The National Living Wage will rise from £8.91 to £9.50 an hour for all over-23s.

The news was revealed ahead of the release of Chancellor Rishi Sunak's Budget this week.

The 59p increase will mean that full-time workers will receive a pay rise of more than £1000 a year.

Mr Sunak said: "This wage boost ensures we're making work pay and keeps us on track to meet our target to end low pay by the end of this Parliament."

However, questions have been raised whether this is enough due to rising living costs and proposed tax hikes.

Shadow chief secretary to the Treasury Bridget Phillipson said the rise was an "underwhelming offer" and that "much of it will be swallowed up by the Government's tax rises, Universal Credit cuts and failure to get a grip on energy bills."

