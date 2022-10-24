If the saying everyone has a book in them is to be believed, then November is the month to prove the theory right.

National Novel Writing Month – or simply NaNoWriMo – is now in its 22nd year and during that time its concept has remained the same: to write at least 50,000 words of a novel in 30 days.

While this is a global challenge, in Norfolk there is a thriving network of writers and would-be-authors both old and new ready to accept the challenge.

Writer Elizabeth Haynes, who has taken part in NaNoWriMo for many years - Credit: Archant

A spokeswoman for the Norfolk NaNoWriMo group encouraged everyone to get involved.

They said: “While there are no prizes or league tables, the satisfaction of taking part, and the potential creation of something publishable, is an extraordinary experience.”

Water for Elephants began as a NaNoWriMo novel - Credit: Submitted

To date, around 400,000 novels have been completed by participants and includes alumni such as north Norfolk novelist Elizabeth Haynes and Water for Elephants author Sara Gruen.