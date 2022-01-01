Dozens of estates in Norfolk are unclaimed - are you sitting on a fortune?

HM Treasury's list of unclaimed estates in Suffolk has been released. - Credit: PA

Thousands of pounds could be waiting for people in Norfolk as dozens of estates remain unclaimed — is your surname on this list?

When a person dies with no will or known family, their home and estate is taken care of by the HM Treasury.

The government produces a spreadsheet showing which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives.

Many of the people on the list are thought to have died alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors, or single people.

If you believe you are related to somebody on the list, you could be entitled to a share of the estate.

When making a claim on an estate, you will need to provide a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

Those making a claim may also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates.

If you are not a relative you can still apply for a grant from the estate if you lived together but were not married, for example.