News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Dozens of estates in Norfolk are unclaimed - are you sitting on a fortune?

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 7:57 PM January 1, 2022
HM Treasury's list of unclaimed estates in Suffolk has been released

HM Treasury's list of unclaimed estates in Suffolk has been released. - Credit: PA

Thousands of pounds could be waiting for people in Norfolk as dozens of estates remain unclaimed — is your surname on this list?

When a person dies with no will or known family, their home and estate is taken care of by the HM Treasury.

The government produces a spreadsheet showing which legacies have not yet been claimed by any relatives.

Many of the people on the list are thought to have died alone and are listed as spinsters, widows, bachelors, or single people. 

If you believe you are related to somebody on the list, you could be entitled to a share of the estate.

When making a claim on an estate, you will need to provide a family tree showing your relationship and two pieces of identification.

Those making a claim may also be asked to send birth, death or marriage certificates. 

Most Read

  1. 1 The full list of Norfolk people named in the New Year's Honour list
  2. 2 Driving ban for 81-year-old woman stopped on Christmas Eve
  3. 3 Body found in the sea at Corton
  1. 4 Fire, police and ambulance crews on scene of incident at Corton beach
  2. 5 Couple looking for dream home in Norfolk after lottery win
  3. 6 Village pub listed for sale for £500,000
  4. 7 Boy, 15, stabbed at skatepark
  5. 8 5 of the best places we ate at in Norfolk in 2021
  6. 9 City midfielder confirms exit
  7. 10 Do you remember the Yarmouth House of Wax which gained cult status?

If you are not a relative you can still apply for a grant from the estate if you lived together but were not married, for example. 

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Scott Mayers is pictured here with his wife Sam Mayers.

Wife of missing father-of-three 'is in pieces' as search continues

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Lateral flow Covid tests have proved popular as people test before Christmas and New Year's celebrations

Coronavirus

What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
A teenager has been found dead at a property in Shipfield, Norwich.

Death of teenager in Norwich not believed to be suspicious

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
A man has been jailed for a string of shop thefts in Norwich. 

Drink driver had children in the car when stopped on Boxing Day

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon