'The timing couldn't have been better': Mystery punter wins £200,000 on £5 bet

An unknown man from Lowestoft won just shy of £200,000 from a £5 accumulator bet. Photo: Ladbrokes Archant

A mysterious punter from the region has won a whopping £200,000 from a £5 stake on an accumulator bet placed with Ladbrokes.

The accumulator bet slip in full. Photo: Ladbrokes The accumulator bet slip in full. Photo: Ladbrokes

With a profit of £199,731.57, someone's life has been transformed in sensational fashion this weekend.

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes confirmed the bet was made in a Lowestoft store.

The ambitious 10-fold accumulator bet paid roughly 200,000/1 odds, and would have seen the punter lose had they not cashed out, having backed Real Madrid to beat Villarreal with both teams scoring.

If the punter had been right about that result, they could have walked a way with over £1 million.

A spokesperson for Ladbrokes said: "It's early days in the season but this bet will take some beating as far as we're concerned.

"The timing of the cash out couldn't have been better and we're delighted for out plucky in-play punter."

The plucky punter needed 10 results to go his way, with both sides scoring in all 10 games, and with eight of their selections landing with relative ease, it was in Spain where his attention would've most likely been on Sunday, August 1.

At 1-1 in the Villarreal v Real Madrid game, the punter decided to cash out for a whopping £199,737.57, before the hosts took a shock lead, only for Madrid to grab a late equaliser.

But the customer would've already been biting his fingernails, relying on Atletico Madrid to come back from 2-0, courtesy of a 90th minute winner against Eibar.

Are you the lucky winner, or do you know who is? Please email matthew.nixon@archant.co.uk or call 01502 525 832 if you have any information.