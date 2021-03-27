Mystery romantic spreading love with message on Norwich road

Published: 4:24 PM March 27, 2021

The 'I Love You' sign which has been sprayed on Woodview Road in Hellesdon. - Credit: Archant, Norfolk

I Love You.

Three words with such powerful meaning have appeared on Woodview Road in Hellesdon prompting debate on social media about who the mystery lothario might be - and who the message is intended for.

The graffiti has caused quite a stir since it appeared at the top of Woodview Road, near to the junction with Reepham Road, in the past few days.

The 'I Love You' sign which has been sprayed on Woodview Road in Hellesdon. - Credit: Peter Walsh, Archant Norfolk

It is one of a number of similar messages to have appeared in Hellesdon in recent times with other sweet sentiments cropping up on the roundabout near to the Chestnut Tree pub and also at the shop on Woodland Road.

The message on Wood View Road has prompted a large response on social media, with a number of people commenting on the Hellesdon Life and Events pages on Facebook.

Some of those who commented on the graffiti have stated it is graffiti and was an offence to have put it there, but there are many who have come out in support of it.

Of those in favour of it, Kez Marie wrote: "It makes me smile every time I see it.

"But I also think there's a little more to it, possibly a broken heart and this is a way of showing their love. It's very neat though."

River Phillips wrote: "This is not graffiti, this is what we all need. I have nothing to do with this, but this should be written on every street for every person."

Gemma Crane wrote: "I love this, we all need to love more".

Shelagh Gurney, a parish, district and county councillor for Hellesdon, said: "Whilst I appreciate the sentiment of the message is not offensive and is a good one during these covid times it's still graffiti.

"In that respect it breaks the law and will have to be removed."

The message on the road in Wood View Road is reminiscent of a similar graffiti message painted almost 20 years ago on a block of flats in Sheffield.

The 'I Love You Will U Marry Me' message had remained on the city's Park Hill flats since 2001.

The graffiti was painted by Jason Lowe in a bid to woo his then-girlfriend and was later immortalised in neon lights as part of a marketing campaign.

But there was an angry reaction last month when the graffiti was removed.







