Myleene Klass to host new documentary aimed at breaking miscarriage taboos

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 6:49 PM October 5, 2021   
Myleene Klass pictured at an event in London. She has opened up about racist abuse she suffered in N

Myleene Klass pictured at an event in London. She has opened up about racist abuse she suffered in Norfolk as a child. Photo: Ian West/PA Images - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Myleene Klass is set to host a new TV documentary in the hope it will make women feel less alone when going through a miscarriage. 

One in four pregnancies in the UK end in miscarriage and the singer, who grew up in Gorleston, is hoping her new programme, Myleene Klass: Miscarriage and Me, which airs on W at 9pm, on Thursday, October 5, will raise awareness of how common it is.

During Baby Loss Awareness week last year, Ms Klass posted on Instagram, detailing trauma she had never spoken about publicly before.

The 43-year-old, who went to Notre Dame High School in Norwich, revealed she had suffered four miscarriages while trying for a baby with her fiance Simon Motson.

She now has three children, daughters Hero and Ava and son Apollo, who was born in 2019.

But in the documentary, she will open up about the children she has lost, in the hope of breaking the taboo that surrounds the topic of miscarriage, and encourage people to start honest conversations.

She said: "I kept saying, 'I can't do this' - but that's why you do have to do something - because you are so scared of it.

"I just thought, 'If you do this, you have to be as honest as possible. You have to tell the truth'.

"I want this to outlive me - and it will. I want my daughters to watch this, and their friends, and have conversations.

"It doesn't matter what your background is, it doesn't matter what your job is - this affects everybody. And we are not talking about it."

During the programme, Klass will meet women around the UK to hear their experiences, and have heart-to-heart conversations with her daughters and fiance about their grief.

It will also detail statistics and information about miscarriage, and the care and medical support that is currently given to women.

Ms Klass later follows MP Olivia Blake as she heads to Parliament to raise findings from the Miscarriage Matters research - led by charity Tommy's - with the then UK health minister Nadine Dorries.
 

