My First Panto - all you need to know

From left the Wolf (Rob Gathercole), Granny (Lara Lewis) and Red Riding Hood (Jennifer Hague) will be appearing in My First Panto in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

My First Panto is opening in King's Lynn next week. Here's all you need to know.

What is it? It's a family-friendly setting where young children aged up to seven can experience the theatre for the first time.

What's the panto? A new take on Little Red Riding Hood, where performers mingle with the audience who help them make cakes and sing songs.

Where's it showing? Performers have taken over the former Royal Bank of Scotland in New Conduit Street, in King's Lynn.

When is it? There are two performances a day (10.15am and 1.15pm) from Monday, December 16 - Sunday, December 29. There's no show on Christmas Day.

How much is it? Tickets are £12.50 (adult), £7.50 (child) with those under one going free.

How do you book? Call 01553 277919 or click here.