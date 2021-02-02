Music festival founder retires after 14 years at helm
The founding director of one of Norfolk’s most popular music events has announced his retirement from organising duties.
Steve Jenkins, 66, founded the Reepham Music Festival in 2007 after a conversation with friends sparked plans for the annual event, from which all surplus income continues to be either reinvested or donated to charity.
Mr Jenkins said the responsibility would now fall to other members of the festival’s core team.
“I shall miss the joy of looking over the festival field at the sea of excited faces, but I definitely will not miss the 400 plus hours spent organising the event every year,” he said.
The festival receives applications from over 100 acts each year and has attracted bands from as far afield as Australia and New York, as well as promoting young and local acts.
With the coronavirus situation still uncertain, a final decision about whether the festival will happen on August 7-8, 2021, has yet to be made.
