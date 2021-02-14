News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Tributes paid to former Mayoress of Norwich

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 3:16 PM February 14, 2021    Updated: 4:22 PM February 14, 2021
83-year-old Muriel Roe at her home in Costessey, who has been turned away from Bacon Road Medical Ce

Muriel Roe pictured at her home in Costessey in 2005 aged 83. - Credit: Archant © 2005

Tributes have been paid to a former mayoress of Norwich, who has died aged 99.

Muriel Roe, who was born in Norwich in 1922 and lived on St Stephens Street at a time when the road was narrow enough for her to be able to "lean out the window and touch the busses as they drove past", has been remembered as a caring woman who was proud to play a role in civic life.

83-year-old Muriel Roe at her home in Costessey,

Muriel Roe, pictured at her home in Costessey aged 83 in 2005. - Credit: Archant © 2005

Mrs Roe went to school at Colman Road junior, infant and senior school, completing her education aged 14. 

When she was 17, she was called up to serve in the Land Army, and during the war spent time working in Rackheath.

Mr and Mrs Ralph Roe August 1977

Lord Mayor Ralph Roe and his wife Muriel Roe, pictured together at Lakenham Cricket Ground in August 1977. - Credit: Archant

After her time in the Land Army she worked as a cinema usher and a bus conductor before becoming a sterilising technician at the Norfolk and Norfolk Hospital, a role she kept until her retirement age 60.

Towards the end of the war, she met and married Ralph Roe. The couple had one daughter together and remained married until Mr Roe's death in 1996. 

In 1977, Mr Roe was elected Lord Mayor of Norwich and Mrs Roe became the city's Mayoress. During Mr Roe's time as Mayor, the couple played key roles in establishing Norwich's twinning agreement with Koblenz in Germany and reintroduced the Lord Mayor’s street procession to the city.

The Lord Mayor Ralph Roe and his wife Muriel (centre left) pose with others on the steps of City Hall in May 1977.

The Lord Mayor Ralph Roe and his wife Muriel (centre left) pose with others on the steps of City Hall in May 1977. - Credit: Archant

Sandra Woodhouse, the couple's only daughter, said both her parents were incredibly proud of Norwich: "They did a lot with the twinning of the city. They both loved Norwich and would have done anything to promote the city," she said.

Ralph and Muriel Roe, pictured together in 1977

Ralph and Muriel Roe, pictured together in 1977 - Credit: Archant

Mrs Woodhouse, said her mother would be remembered for her love of dogs and caring personality: "She just loved looking after humans and dogs, always her dogs. We always used to laugh that she would look after anything from an elephant to an ant, she would look after anything.

"She was very caring and cared about her whole family. She was always smiling, and she was a very caring person."

Mrs Roe, died at home surrounded by her family on February 4, 2021. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Woodhouse, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

