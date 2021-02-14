Tributes paid to former Mayoress of Norwich
Tributes have been paid to a former mayoress of Norwich, who has died aged 99.
Muriel Roe, who was born in Norwich in 1922 and lived on St Stephens Street at a time when the road was narrow enough for her to be able to "lean out the window and touch the busses as they drove past", has been remembered as a caring woman who was proud to play a role in civic life.
Mrs Roe went to school at Colman Road junior, infant and senior school, completing her education aged 14.
When she was 17, she was called up to serve in the Land Army, and during the war spent time working in Rackheath.
After her time in the Land Army she worked as a cinema usher and a bus conductor before becoming a sterilising technician at the Norfolk and Norfolk Hospital, a role she kept until her retirement age 60.
Towards the end of the war, she met and married Ralph Roe. The couple had one daughter together and remained married until Mr Roe's death in 1996.
In 1977, Mr Roe was elected Lord Mayor of Norwich and Mrs Roe became the city's Mayoress. During Mr Roe's time as Mayor, the couple played key roles in establishing Norwich's twinning agreement with Koblenz in Germany and reintroduced the Lord Mayor’s street procession to the city.
Sandra Woodhouse, the couple's only daughter, said both her parents were incredibly proud of Norwich: "They did a lot with the twinning of the city. They both loved Norwich and would have done anything to promote the city," she said.
Mrs Woodhouse, said her mother would be remembered for her love of dogs and caring personality: "She just loved looking after humans and dogs, always her dogs. We always used to laugh that she would look after anything from an elephant to an ant, she would look after anything.
"She was very caring and cared about her whole family. She was always smiling, and she was a very caring person."
Mrs Roe, died at home surrounded by her family on February 4, 2021. She is survived by her daughter Sandra Woodhouse, three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.