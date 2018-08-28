Search

Norwich pub landlord follows Ipswich Town - but his son is a diehard Canary

PUBLISHED: 11:41 06 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:41 06 February 2019

Ipswich fan and Norwich pub landlord Phil Cutter, right, and his Canaries' supporting son Jake Cutter, left. PIC: Supplied.

Archant

The East Anglian derby is the biggest game of the year for Norwich and Ipswich fans but it is also a family affair for a Norwich pub landlord and his son.

Phil Cutter has been landlord of The Murderers, an award-winning sports pub in Timberhill, Norwich since 1987 but he is also a life-long Ipswich Town fan.

And if the Tractor Boys lose out to arch rivals Norwich in Sunday’s Old Farm Derby at Carrow Road, he can expect more than a bit of ribbing from regulars in the pub - but also from his own son.

Mr Cutter’s son Jake, 15, is a “die-hard” City fan and will be at Carrow Road to watch the action on Sunday while his father will be watching the match back at the pub - together with a few hundred City fans.

Mr Cutter said: “My son is a huge Norwich fan and season ticket holder.

“Obviously if the Canaries win on Sunday, bragging rights will be firmly with Jake. Unfortunately the dire position that the Town currently find themselves at the moment will be the final nail in the coffin for our season, and I fear that Jake simply will not let it go.”

Jake said: “When it comes to football between me and my dad there’s no doubt who picked the best team to support (me). This year has absolutely been the best for me to wind my dad up.

“We recently took a trip down to London to see my sister, who is currently at drama school, and of course it was the perfect opportunity to slip in the best banter of “mind the gap” every time he got off the tube, much to his annoyance. And when Norwich win on Sunday I will no doubt carry on the banter and make my dad’s footballing life an absolute misery.”

But as well as his son, Mr Cutter said he expected he would have his regulars to contend with if things did not go the way of Paul Lambert’s men on Sunday.

He said: “Regrettably it doesn’t end with Jake, most of my customers will continue when I come to work. It’s all in good faith unless Ipswich win of course, and I’m sure I have enough grace not to mention it to anyone...NOT!”

In terms of Lambert, Mr Cutter said he did a “really good job at Norwich” although it “hasn’t really happened” for him since he took the manager’s job at Ipswich.

