Murder investigation launched after woman found dead following house fire

Published: 1:31 PM June 13, 2021 Updated: 1:42 PM June 13, 2021

The woman died from compressions to the neck. - Credit: James Weeds

Police have launched a murder investigation after a woman whose body was found after a house fire was found to have been strangled.

Officers were called just before 9.10am on Friday (June 11) to assist Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service following reports of a fire at an address in Cherwell Way, Gorleston.

A woman, aged in her 60s, was found inside the property but sadly, she was declared deceased at the scene.

Enquiries undertaken to establish the exact circumstances leading up to her death have been ongoing and have led detectives in the Joint Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team to treat her death as murder.

A Home Office Post Mortem examination carried out yesterday (Saturday, June 12, 2021) concluded she died from "compression to her neck". Next of kin have been informed.

Pending formal Coroner’s inquest proceedings, police have provisionally identified the deceased as Linda Hood, aged 68.

Detective Inspector Lewis Craske said: "This is a tragic incident and my thoughts remain with her friends and family at this awful time.

"We continue to work alongside specialist investigators to establish the exact circumstances leading up to the fire and we are keen to speak with anyone who may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

"We would like to speak with anyone who was in the vicinity of Cherwell Way on Thursday, June 10, and Friday, June 11, prior to the fire, or who may know something that could help our investigation.

"We want to understand who Linda was and would like to hear from all those who knew her.

"We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who may have either dashcam or CCTV footage of the surrounding area.

"We know this will cause concern among local residents, however please be reassured that the local community will see an increased police presence in the area over the following days.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 quoting incident number 100 of June 11, 2021 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.