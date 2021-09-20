Have 'murder hornets' been found in Norfolk?

Published: 3:04 PM September 20, 2021 Updated: 3:05 PM September 20, 2021

A nest of 'murder hornets' has been found at one Norfolk home. - Credit: Mark Bowgen

A pest controller believes he has found a nest-full of 'murder hornets' in a village near Dereham — but some experts remain unconvinced.

Pest controller Mark Bowgen, from Taverham, found a nest of what he believes are Asian Giant Hornets at a house in North Tuddenham last Friday.

Mr Bowgen said he was shocked to have discovered the nest at the home a 90-year-old woman, as he has never come across the species before — despite his 17 years in the industry.

The Asian Giant Hornet — nicknamed the 'murder hornet' — has not been reported in the county until now and kills around 20 people a year in Japan and China due to its powerful sting.

After finding the nest, Mr Bowgen contacted a specialist in King's Lynn, who is now helping to confirm the identity of the hornets.

Mr Bowgen said he is "almost certain they are the real deal" — describing them as the "spitting image" of those he has seen on TV and the internet.

Sample insects have also been sent to a specialist in London. However the expert believe they could be European Hornets.

Mr Bowgen said: "European Hornets are dangerous as they are but I picked up these ones they other day, and I have been doing this job for 17 years and they're the spitting image of the Asian hornet.

"They've got a very powerful sting, we haven't had them recorded in Norfolk yet but they were on the One Show last week and they've discovered about 10 or 15 nests around England.

"They're not as big as our hornets but they're extremely dangerous with a red head and red body.

"I've spent 10 years at Rentakill and seven on my own so I know when I've come across something new. I've looked online and these are the absolute spitting image."

As well as being potentially fatal for humans after a large number of stings, the hornets are also bad news for British bees as they regularly eat them.