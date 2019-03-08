City takeaway to go under the hammer with £80,000 price tag

A city takeaway in the heart of Norwich's late night entertainment district is set to go under the hammer next week.

Munchies, on St Vedast Street, is one of a number of lots being auctioned off by Auction House East Anglia on Wednesday, October 23, with a guide price of between £80,000 and £100,000.

The takeaway is located just off Prince of Wales Road and is currently let out at £8,400 per year, however it is being made available as a commercial investment.

In March, the takeaway was given a rating of one in its food hygiene inspection by Norwich City Council and its listing on the city council's website has since been removed.

Meanwhile, Mehmet Bener, who was formally involved in the business, was included in HMRC's list of deliberate tax defaulters in September, owing some £360,000 in unpaid bills.

The auction is being held at Dunston Hall and will also see Lavender House in Brundall put under the hammer for the second time this year.