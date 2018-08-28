Gliding, quad biking, sailing and blokarting - MS won’t stop this thrill seeking Norfolk woman

Jen Bourke, suffers from MS but doesn't let it stop her reaching new heights. Photo: supplied by Fenella Maudslay Photo: supplied by Fenella Maudslay

A west Norfolk women rediscovered her love for thrill seeking after being diagnosed with a disease that attacks her central nervous system.

Jen Bourke, 41, from King’s Lynn was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis four years ago but hasn’t let it stop her from enjoying life thanks to Sportability.

Miss Bourke said: “I had always been outgoing, however, I became very different during 2015 as my symptoms took hold. I was introduced to Sportability through a friend and haven’t looked back.”

Sportability helps to bring sport and challenging pursuits to people living with paralysis. Their first event was in 1989 and has since organised events yearly, offering more than 1000 free places across 13 different regions of the UK.

Miss Bourke said: “I love the company strapline “taking the dis out of disability”. A fantastic organisation, made up of phenomenal people that make you realise, with the right support and attitude, there’s a lot of fun to be had.”