Video

Move over John Lewis: Norfolk’s own cheery Christmas advert

Scene from the cheery Christmas film made by Vincent’s Garage near Diss. Picture: Vincent’s Garage Archant

They may not have had the multi-million pound budget of the likes of John Lewis but one Norfolk business has not let that stop them producing their own quirky Christmas film just as memorable as anything the national chains can do.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The cheery festive film from Vincent’s Garage, at Rushall, near Diss, has been winning over viewers on social media with its home made charm.

And while John Lewis may have roped in superstar Elton John for its latest Christmas advert, the garage, which specialises in vintage and classic cars, is highlighting the voice of South Norfolk singing sensation Breeze Redwine.

The 16-year-old singer, who hails nearby Starston, performs a version of evergreen hit It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas for the short film that tells the story of two elves, played by garage employees Keith Bickers and Shaun Woodcock, on a hunt for a Christmas tree.

Breeze Redwine with Rob Vincent of Vincent's Garage at Rushall, who sponsor the Norfolk singer and whose voice feature on their Chrsitmas film. Picture: Denise Bradley Breeze Redwine with Rob Vincent of Vincent's Garage at Rushall, who sponsor the Norfolk singer and whose voice feature on their Chrsitmas film. Picture: Denise Bradley

Garage owner Rob Vincent said: “They go looking for a Christmas tree at the Red Lion in Needham and they find one that looks suspiciously like another employee Matthew White.”

After packing in through a netting machine, the elves take him back to the garage’s reception where they decorated him with fairy lights.

“They all work here as mechanics and MOT testers. They are always up for a bit of a laugh. The filming took about three hours and we did three takes, so Matt had to go through that netting machine three times to make sure we got the best one for the video.”

Employees Keith Bickers and Shaun Woodcock as two elves in the cheery festive film from Vincent’s Garage near Diss. Picture: Vincent’s Garage Employees Keith Bickers and Shaun Woodcock as two elves in the cheery festive film from Vincent’s Garage near Diss. Picture: Vincent’s Garage

The film, which is full of quirky humour, was shot by local video director-producer David McKenna and since being shared on the garage Facebook page has clocked up thousands of views.

Earlier this year the same team produced a special film marking Norfolk Day also featuring a song by Breeze, who the garage sponsors.

Rob said: “I first met Breeze when her mother brought her car in here. Throughout the year we have worked together and various projects.

Employees Keith Bickers, Shaun Woodcock and Matt White star as two elves and a Christmas tree in the cheery festive film from Vincent’s Garage near Diss. Picture: Vincent’s Garage Employees Keith Bickers, Shaun Woodcock and Matt White star as two elves and a Christmas tree in the cheery festive film from Vincent’s Garage near Diss. Picture: Vincent’s Garage

“This year she wanted to do a Christmas video and instead of sending out a Christmas card we thought we would make this online video to share and bring a bit of Christmas cheer.”