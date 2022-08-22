Van driver arrested after motorcyclist in his 20s dies in crash

Police have launched an investigation following a fatal crash in North Elmham - Credit: Google Maps

A man in his 20s has died following a crash involving a motorcycle and a van.

Police have launched an investigation following the fatal crash in North Elmham on Sunday, August 21.

Officers were called to the B1110 Dereham Road, near the junction with the B1145 Back Lane, at 8.36pm following reports of a collision involving a grey Citroen Dispatch van and a black Yamaha motorbike.

The motorcyclist, a man aged in his 20s, died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the van, a man aged in his 40s, has been arrested in connection with the incident and was taken to Wymondham police station for questioning where he remains.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information should contact the Serious Collision Investigations Unit via email on SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting 36/64817/22.

Alternatively, witnesses can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.