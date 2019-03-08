Search

Motorcyclist dies in van crash

PUBLISHED: 13:32 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:42 27 June 2019

Police at the scene of a crash at Felthorpe. Picture Archant.

A motorcyclist has died following a crash with a van, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a crash in Felthorpe at 1.15pm yesterday (Wednesday, June 26).

The crash happened at the junction of Fir Covert Road and Reepham Road and involved a Yamaha motorcycle and MAN TGE van.

The male motorcyclist was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The van driver was uninjured.

The road was closed while emergency services attended, with diversions put in place.

The road reopened shortly before 6pm.

Anyone who saw the crash, or the manner of driving of either vehicle prior to it, should contact Norfolk police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference CAD 212 of June 26.

