News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Motorcyclist dies after crash on A10

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:11 PM December 17, 2021
Serious accident in Downham Market today.

A man in his 50s has died after a crash between a Land Rover and a motorbike in Tottenhill - Credit: Â©Archant Photographic 2010

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a Land Rover in Tottenhill, near King's Lynn.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital following the crash, which happened at 6.12am on Monday, December 13, near the junction of the A10 with Watlington Road.

Police are searching for witnesses and have asked anyone with information about the manner of driving of either vehicle - or anyone with dash-cam footage - to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the serious collision investigation team on sciu@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, and quote incident reference 50 of Monday, December 13, 2021.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News

Man found dead in the road on A47

Robbie Nichols

Author Picture Icon
Agnes Davy was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2017. She died earlier this year, aged 58.

Obituary

Tributes paid to 'clever and kind' radiographer after death aged 58

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich magician and entertainer Robbie James celebrating his success Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investigations

Magician who 'disappeared' with customers' cash says he 'ran out of money'

Sarah Burgess

Author Picture Icon
Acle A47 roundabout closed following police incident

Norfolk Live News | Updated

A47 closed for seven hours following police incident

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon