Motorcyclist dies after crash on A10

A motorcyclist has died after a crash with a Land Rover in Tottenhill, near King's Lynn.

The man, in his 50s, was taken to hospital following the crash, which happened at 6.12am on Monday, December 13, near the junction of the A10 with Watlington Road.

Police are searching for witnesses and have asked anyone with information about the manner of driving of either vehicle - or anyone with dash-cam footage - to come forward.

Anyone with information can contact the serious collision investigation team on sciu@norfolk.pnn.police.uk, and quote incident reference 50 of Monday, December 13, 2021.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.