Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Costessey van collision
PUBLISHED: 18:19 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 22 July 2019
Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA
A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a collision involving a van in a Norfolk street.
Police and the air ambulance were called to Three Mile Lane, in Costessey, Norwich, after a van and a motorbike collided outside the junior school earlier this afternoon (Monday, July 22).
Police said they were dealing with a "serious incident" but that the injuries suffered by the rider, who understood to be a 17-year-old boy, were not thought to be life-threatening.
A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "We received a call at 3.18pm from a member of the public about a road traffic collision between a van and a motorbike.
"The rider has gone to hospital with his injuries [and] roads policing officers are still at the scene of the accident, awaiting recovery."
And an East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesperson added: "Anglia One was called up to a road traffic collision at Costessey at 3.25pm."