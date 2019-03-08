Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Costessey van collision

PUBLISHED: 18:19 22 July 2019 | UPDATED: 18:21 22 July 2019

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to a collision between a van and a motorbike in Costessey. Pictured, the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to a collision between a van and a motorbike in Costessey. Pictured, the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a collision involving a van in a Norfolk street.

Police and the air ambulance were called to Three Mile Lane, in Costessey, Norwich, after a van and a motorbike collided outside the junior school earlier this afternoon (Monday, July 22).

You may also want to watch:

Police said they were dealing with a "serious incident" but that the injuries suffered by the rider, who understood to be a 17-year-old boy, were not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "We received a call at 3.18pm from a member of the public about a road traffic collision between a van and a motorbike.

"The rider has gone to hospital with his injuries [and] roads policing officers are still at the scene of the accident, awaiting recovery."

And an East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesperson added: "Anglia One was called up to a road traffic collision at Costessey at 3.25pm."

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

‘It was frightening and dangerous’ - customers slam Greater Anglia for overcrowded trains

A Norfolk woman has talked of her experience on a regularly overcrowded Greater Anglia train from Sherringham to Norwich. Picture: Maz Brooks

Town centre set to lose another store from the high street

BWB Domestics in Watton could close. Picture: Google

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘The prawns smelt terrible’ - Norfolk restaurant given zero rating

Sizzlers Bar and Diner in Hopton has been given a zero-star hygiene rating. Picture: Google Maps.

‘We want to know if our pub will reopen’ Mystery continues to surround future of popular pub

The land lords at the Kings Head in Hethersett are stepping down. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton

‘Here we go again’ - but not yet: Months of roadworks to begin in September after 11th hour delay

Anne Martin, of Great Eastern Models railway shop on Plumstead Road. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists