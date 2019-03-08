Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Costessey van collision

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to a collision between a van and a motorbike in Costessey. Pictured, the East Anglian Air Ambulance. Photo: Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA Perfect Pose Photography/EAAA

A motorcyclist has been airlifted to hospital after a collision involving a van in a Norfolk street.

Police and the air ambulance were called to Three Mile Lane, in Costessey, Norwich, after a van and a motorbike collided outside the junior school earlier this afternoon (Monday, July 22).

Police said they were dealing with a "serious incident" but that the injuries suffered by the rider, who understood to be a 17-year-old boy, were not thought to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said: "We received a call at 3.18pm from a member of the public about a road traffic collision between a van and a motorbike.

"The rider has gone to hospital with his injuries [and] roads policing officers are still at the scene of the accident, awaiting recovery."

And an East Anglian Air Ambulance spokesperson added: "Anglia One was called up to a road traffic collision at Costessey at 3.25pm."